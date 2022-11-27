ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Firefighters rescue driver trapped after head-on Beaufort County crash

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Beaufort County freed a driver who was trapped in an SUV that crashed head-on with a van. The Burton Fire District responded to the crash just after 9 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road, Capt. Daniel Byrne said. The crash involved a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Ford Econoline van. Byrne said the driver of the Tahoe was trapped inside the SUV because of heavy damage.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

S.C. Dept. of Transportation holding fall cleanup event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Motorists in South Carolina may notice an increase of people cleaning up along roadways in the state Tuesday. Employees from the South Carolina Department of Transportation will be out on Tuesday picking up litter along the state’s roadways. SCDOT says “hundreds of employees” will participate...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Deputies search for Burton woman missing for nearly 2 weeks

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing from the Burton area. Kristy Gail Peterson, 43, was last seen walking away from her home in Burton at approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 18, deputies say. She is known to frequent gas stations...
BURTON, SC
WYFF4.com

New report shows leading cause of deadly crashes in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new report shows South Carolina ranks second in the nation for the most dangerous places for drivers. The report from Forbes Advisor shows a state-by-state analysis of dangerous driving. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4 ) The report showed South Carolina and Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
country1037fm.com

Here Is The Weirdest Home In North and South Carolina

When you go to choose a home you might take several things into consideration like bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage. You have to check out what Cheapism calls the weirdest home in North Carolina. Actually they show us the weirdest home in South Carolina as well. Cheapism scoured the internet...
COLLETTSVILLE, NC
live5news.com

New map details hundreds of food pantries, resources available to South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizations that fight hunger say food insecurity becomes especially evident this time of year, as families want to make the holiday season as special as it can be, but sometimes dollars don’t stretch far enough. According to Feeding America, one in 10 South Carolinians face...
Outsider.com

South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area

South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
ELGIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

BBB names popular holiday schemes being seen in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As consumers are out hunting for the best deals this holiday season, scammers are on the prowl as well. The Better Business Bureau about some of the popular schemes being seen in South Carolina. Scammers are for sure on Santa’s naughty list this Christmas as...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Hawaii officials plan as Mauna Loa lava gets closer to major highway

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - The state has a plan to close a portion of Daniel K. Inouye Highway on Hawaii Island if lava from the Mauna Loa eruption approaches, officials announced Tuesday. Lava flows are headed toward the thoroughfare, but it’s too soon to say if they’ll cross it....
HAWAII STATE
live5news.com

‘We are bracing for this’: Lowcountry doctors warn ‘tripledemic’ could worsen after Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thanksgiving has come and gone but the risk of respiratory illness is still here, after families gathered together for the holiday. “I think we will probably see a significant rise in infections across the country including here in South Carolina, but that remains to be seen,” MUSC Children’s Health Chief of Pediatric Critical Care Dr. Elizabeth Mack said. “We still are seeing large numbers of children even requiring hospitalization and even ICU care with multiple different types of respiratory viruses.”
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Rainy Wednesday Start Then Colder Thursday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will move through the Lowcountry Wednesday and bring some rain before a big cool down. Thankfully, this storm will be weakening as it moves toward the Lowcountry but it will bring the chance of rain, maybe even a thunderstorm, in the morning and early Wednesday afternoon. Warm weather will continue for one more day before a cold front moves offshore late Wednesday. Behind the front, cooler weather will move in Wednesday night and Thursday with highs only in the upper 50s Thursday afternoon. The cool down will be brief with 60s expected on Friday and 70s by Saturday. There may be an opportunity for a few spotty showers by Sunday. We’ll keep you updated!
live5news.com

AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy