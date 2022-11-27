CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will move through the Lowcountry Wednesday and bring some rain before a big cool down. Thankfully, this storm will be weakening as it moves toward the Lowcountry but it will bring the chance of rain, maybe even a thunderstorm, in the morning and early Wednesday afternoon. Warm weather will continue for one more day before a cold front moves offshore late Wednesday. Behind the front, cooler weather will move in Wednesday night and Thursday with highs only in the upper 50s Thursday afternoon. The cool down will be brief with 60s expected on Friday and 70s by Saturday. There may be an opportunity for a few spotty showers by Sunday. We’ll keep you updated!

