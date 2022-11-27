Read full article on original website
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Beaufort County freed a driver who was trapped in an SUV that crashed head-on with a van. The Burton Fire District responded to the crash just after 9 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road, Capt. Daniel Byrne said. The crash involved a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Ford Econoline van. Byrne said the driver of the Tahoe was trapped inside the SUV because of heavy damage.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Motorists in South Carolina may notice an increase of people cleaning up along roadways in the state Tuesday. Employees from the South Carolina Department of Transportation will be out on Tuesday picking up litter along the state’s roadways. SCDOT says “hundreds of employees” will participate...
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing from the Burton area. Kristy Gail Peterson, 43, was last seen walking away from her home in Burton at approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 18, deputies say. She is known to frequent gas stations...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new report shows South Carolina ranks second in the nation for the most dangerous places for drivers. The report from Forbes Advisor shows a state-by-state analysis of dangerous driving. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4 ) The report showed South Carolina and Colorado...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Natalie Taylor Sauls, 16, left her home in Newberry County around 3 a.m. Wednesday. She was driving a silver 2004 Toyota Highlander, with SC tag...
Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured.
When you go to choose a home you might take several things into consideration like bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage. You have to check out what Cheapism calls the weirdest home in North Carolina. Actually they show us the weirdest home in South Carolina as well. Cheapism scoured the internet...
Yow pulled out his phone and scrolled through messages he’d exchanged with Jessica Condon, the mother of Autumn Angle, the four-year-old nonverbal girl with autism attacked nearly 100 times on a Chesterfield County school bus in 2018.
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's emergency agency is telling people statewide to prepare for possible wintry hazards in the comings months, especially after the state saw one of its most active winters in years last season. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) held a briefing Tuesday as...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Where you drive every day is not a secret in South Carolina. Law enforcement has access to what is being called an “expansive surveillance network” of cameras, and according to new court filings, there is no oversight into how they use this information. Now,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County community members created a petition to the governor asking him to appoint the inspector general to look into the legality of the school board’s actions at the Nov. 15 meeting. Pastor Tory Liferidge of Grace Church started the online petition just a...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizations that fight hunger say food insecurity becomes especially evident this time of year, as families want to make the holiday season as special as it can be, but sometimes dollars don’t stretch far enough. According to Feeding America, one in 10 South Carolinians face...
South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Upstate residents need to check their lottery tickets because a $200,000 winning ticket was sold on Thanksgiving Day. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at the Gaffney store at 1210 S. Granard Street. Here are the five numbers...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As consumers are out hunting for the best deals this holiday season, scammers are on the prowl as well. The Better Business Bureau about some of the popular schemes being seen in South Carolina. Scammers are for sure on Santa’s naughty list this Christmas as...
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - The state has a plan to close a portion of Daniel K. Inouye Highway on Hawaii Island if lava from the Mauna Loa eruption approaches, officials announced Tuesday. Lava flows are headed toward the thoroughfare, but it’s too soon to say if they’ll cross it....
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thanksgiving has come and gone but the risk of respiratory illness is still here, after families gathered together for the holiday. “I think we will probably see a significant rise in infections across the country including here in South Carolina, but that remains to be seen,” MUSC Children’s Health Chief of Pediatric Critical Care Dr. Elizabeth Mack said. “We still are seeing large numbers of children even requiring hospitalization and even ICU care with multiple different types of respiratory viruses.”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will move through the Lowcountry Wednesday and bring some rain before a big cool down. Thankfully, this storm will be weakening as it moves toward the Lowcountry but it will bring the chance of rain, maybe even a thunderstorm, in the morning and early Wednesday afternoon. Warm weather will continue for one more day before a cold front moves offshore late Wednesday. Behind the front, cooler weather will move in Wednesday night and Thursday with highs only in the upper 50s Thursday afternoon. The cool down will be brief with 60s expected on Friday and 70s by Saturday. There may be an opportunity for a few spotty showers by Sunday. We’ll keep you updated!
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr....
