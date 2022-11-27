ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

nbc15.com

Getting colder before we get warmer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What a change in the weather today! Madison saw a 30° drop in temperatures in about 10 hours, but it felt like an even bigger change when you account for the winds. Though it was nice to see some sunshine today, the clear skies will allow temperatures to drop even further overnight tonight.
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Slippery road conditions with Tuesday’s snowy weather

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The weather outside was frightful on Tuesday, so while preparing for drives home, it’s important to anticipate the snowy road conditions ahead. State Patrol staff told WEAU the road conditions on Tuesday were quite slippery and as of 4:00 p.m., they had seen close to 25 crashes and runoffs since 6:00 a.m. in the northwest region.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wiproud.com

25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Western Wisconsin To See Snow, Wind, Freezing Temperatures

Western Wisconsin is bracing for a blast of winter weather. There is a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory in place til 9 p.m. tonight for folks from Eau Claire to the northwestern tip of the state. The worst of the weather will fall between Eau Claire and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Forecasters say those folks will see as much as seven inches of snow. It could be as much as five inches in Eau Claire itself.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Can it be so: A December with no snow?

December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
WISCONSIN STATE
WNMT AM 650

Area Snow Warnings And Advisories

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Several areas in northeastern Minnesota have Winter Weather Advisories posted and most of northwest Wisconsin is under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 a-m to midnight on Tuesday. Parts of Douglas County could see 4 to 8 inches while 5 to 11 inches of snow...
MINNESOTA STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
oilcity.news

Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
WYOMING STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Latest on Winter Storm ongoing across Minnesota

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 6 AM to 10 AM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, there have been 139 accidents across the state of Minnesota. Seven of those have resulted in injuries, with zero of those being serious or fatal. They also report there have been 53 vehicles spin-outs/vehicles off the road and three jackknifed semis. Minnesota State Patrol would like everyone to remember to put the distractions down and slow down as the snow is resulting in slow travel all across the Twin Cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Good travel weather Sunday, risk of snow by mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday could have been the last time we reach 50° this fall/almost winter season in North Central Wisconsin. Hopefully, you got outside to enjoy the mild conditions, along with the bright sunshine. Clouds will increase Saturday evening in advance of a cold front dropping SE through the region. No precipitation is associated with this front but it will work to bring cooler air back into the area. Lows by morning on Sunday are in the upper 20s to low 30s.
WAUSAU, WI
Bring Me The News

Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?

A storm system is set to deliver snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday and there could be a narrow band of 6+ inches. "An area of six or more inches also looks likely, but the exact location and size of this band is still uncertain. Bottom line: get ready for snow on Tuesday and check back for updates with more details as Tuesday approaches," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
MINNESOTA STATE

