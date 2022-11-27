Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Getting colder before we get warmer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What a change in the weather today! Madison saw a 30° drop in temperatures in about 10 hours, but it felt like an even bigger change when you account for the winds. Though it was nice to see some sunshine today, the clear skies will allow temperatures to drop even further overnight tonight.
WEAU-TV 13
Slippery road conditions with Tuesday’s snowy weather
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The weather outside was frightful on Tuesday, so while preparing for drives home, it’s important to anticipate the snowy road conditions ahead. State Patrol staff told WEAU the road conditions on Tuesday were quite slippery and as of 4:00 p.m., they had seen close to 25 crashes and runoffs since 6:00 a.m. in the northwest region.
wiproud.com
25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
wwisradio.com
Western Wisconsin To See Snow, Wind, Freezing Temperatures
Western Wisconsin is bracing for a blast of winter weather. There is a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory in place til 9 p.m. tonight for folks from Eau Claire to the northwestern tip of the state. The worst of the weather will fall between Eau Claire and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Forecasters say those folks will see as much as seven inches of snow. It could be as much as five inches in Eau Claire itself.
mprnews.org
Winter storm warning through 9 p.m. Tuesday; cold winds howl Wednesday
Tuesday’s heaviest snow bands will be over the Twin Cities from about 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Snow wraps up between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Twin Cities but will run through the night north and east. Expect an additional 2 to 3 inches through Tuesday afternoon...
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
WNMT AM 650
Area Snow Warnings And Advisories
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Several areas in northeastern Minnesota have Winter Weather Advisories posted and most of northwest Wisconsin is under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 a-m to midnight on Tuesday. Parts of Douglas County could see 4 to 8 inches while 5 to 11 inches of snow...
More snow possible Thursday morning for lower elevations
More wintry weather is on the way Thursday for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
Winter storm could snarl morning, evening commutes across Upper Midwest, including Twin Cities
A winter storm is bringing snow to the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and could be the snowiest event around the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area so far this season.
Snowstorm continues; another winter storm early next week?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at how much snow will fall on Minnesota today as well as the cold air moving in behind the storm. Sven also takes a look at whether we'll see another snow storm next week.
Tuesday storm to dump plowable snow in Minnesota
Snow is on track to impact both the morning and afternoon commutes Tuesday in the Twin Cities, but the big question remains where the highest snow totals will fall within a wider area. "Winter is on our doorstep and is likely to impact both commutes tomorrow. Most areas will see...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
Latest on Winter Storm ongoing across Minnesota
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 6 AM to 10 AM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, there have been 139 accidents across the state of Minnesota. Seven of those have resulted in injuries, with zero of those being serious or fatal. They also report there have been 53 vehicles spin-outs/vehicles off the road and three jackknifed semis. Minnesota State Patrol would like everyone to remember to put the distractions down and slow down as the snow is resulting in slow travel all across the Twin Cities.
First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Good travel weather Sunday, risk of snow by mid-week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday could have been the last time we reach 50° this fall/almost winter season in North Central Wisconsin. Hopefully, you got outside to enjoy the mild conditions, along with the bright sunshine. Clouds will increase Saturday evening in advance of a cold front dropping SE through the region. No precipitation is associated with this front but it will work to bring cooler air back into the area. Lows by morning on Sunday are in the upper 20s to low 30s.
City of La Crosse asking residents to ‘salt smart’ this winter
The City of La Crosse is asking residents to be mindful of environmental impact when using salt for driveways and walkways.
Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?
A storm system is set to deliver snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday and there could be a narrow band of 6+ inches. "An area of six or more inches also looks likely, but the exact location and size of this band is still uncertain. Bottom line: get ready for snow on Tuesday and check back for updates with more details as Tuesday approaches," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow remains in the cards Monday night into Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While the next two days remains quiet, the focus will turn to the first “decent” accumulating snowfall Monday night into Tuesday, which has prompted a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for parts of the area. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy...
