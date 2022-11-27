Dwayne Johnson has righted a childhood wrong by buying every Snickers bar from a store he says he used to steal from regularly. The actor lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, during his childhood. While there, he apparently made a habit of stealing a chocolate bar from his local 7-11 store ahead of his workout session. In a video posted to social media on Monday (28 September), Johnson explained his actions and his decision to make up for it now.“I have been waiting decades to do what I've been getting ready to do now,” the actor said from outside the shop.Continuing...

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO