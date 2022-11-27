ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Nick Pulli
3d ago

I think the for sale signs need to be a little larger ….🤣🤣🤣🤣The owner could’ve handled the whole thing a lot better , hopefully it didn’t affect any potential sales

Blanquita Soto
3d ago

this is why Cleveland doesn't get many films made here like other places, because every film made here ohioans get nasty and mean, ruins our reputation so why would celebrities want to come?!

Tonya Waters
3d ago

so the house is for sale.. and sounds like the owner is the one who is trying to scam people.. and all that actor has to do is be a private buyer and the owner would never know... what a jurk

