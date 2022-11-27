Read full article on original website
6 Settings You Need To Change On Your MacBook To Improve Battery Life
A MacBook is only as good as its battery life. Find out how to improve your laptop's battery and continue working longer without running for a charger.
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday is your last chance to get an iPhone for $99
It’s a deal that keeps getting better and better as time passes. You can get an iPhone SE (2020 edition) that is locked to Straight Talk, one of America’s best prepaid phone plans, for only $99 at Walmart. That’s $50 off of the standard price of the locked phone at $149 and way lower than you’ll be able to get an unlocked iPhone SE for, but you need to hurry if you want to avail yourself of it because similar offers are already sold out. Thanks to being part of Cyber Monday phone deals, this is the lowest price yet on this particular phone, but today’s your last chance to take advantage of it. There’s no other major shopping event remaining this year, so you should buy the iPhone SE now to get it in time for the holidays.
TechRadar
This 20TB Black Friday desktop hard drive deal is all the storage you’ll ever need
You’ve got the PC, you’ve got the monitor, you’ve got the mouse and keyboard. This Black Friday, why not future-proof your storage needs with an absolutely ridiculous hard drive deal? Over at Amazon, the Western Digital 20TB Elements desktop hard drive is reduced to just £287.99 (opens in new tab), down from £485.99. That’s a giant 41% off, saving you £198.
How To Use Flex Mode On The Galaxy Z Fold 4, And Why You Might Want To
Flex Mode is a one-of-a-kind feature on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung's latest line of foldable flagships. Samsung has engineered the device's hinge to hold its position at preset angles. Flex Mode utilizes the phone's hinge folded in the halfway up position, turning it into a tiny pocketable laptop, improving the UI and functionality by giving you a more traditional full-size computer experience. It works with many first-party Samsung apps and a few third-party apps, but you can still use it with most unsupported apps too.
CNET
Don't Forget to Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Cyber Monday
The early Cyber Monday deals you can find on Amazon are great. But if you're looking to save even more, the online giant currently has a Spin & Win game you can play on its Amazon app with six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Task Bar Tips And Tricks You Should Try
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is among the most versatile foldable smartphones available. With flagship-grade hardware, it can handle everything you throw at it, including heavy video games, high-resolution video recording, and making or editing graphics via apps. However, it's not just the hardware that makes this device worthy of the expensive purchase. Samsung has tweaked its One UI to let users make the best out of the large primary screen of the smartphone by providing exclusive features such as the Taskbar.
CNET
Cyber Monday Is Tomorrow: Get These Deals for Under $50 Now
Cyber Monday is just hours away, which means you can expect even more deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other retailers than you've already seen during the Cyber Week shopping event. You'll find discounts on tech gifts (including gifts for yourself, of course) from Apple, Amazon and Belkin, along with things like air fryers, fuzzy slippers and popular toys -- all for $50 or less.
Amazon Gives Discounted Xbox Series S A $40 Credit For Cyber Monday
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Haven't switched over to 4K yet? The Xbox Series S plays all the latest games available on Microsoft's newest gaming console, but it plays games up to 1440p, and not 4K like the Xbox Series X. Further yet, it doesn't have a physical disc drive and has half the internal storage, but all of that also means It's available at a lower price point. The console was already a great buy at its $300 retail price, but Amazon's latest Cyber Monday sale knocks it down to $240 — a full $60 off.
The 10 Coolest PC Monitors You Can Buy Today
PC monitors come in a wide variety of sizes and specs, and the perfect one for you is dependent on how you plan to use your computer.
Venmo Vs CashApp: Which Is The Better Payment App?
Sending money via your smartphone is so easy. Choosing between Venmo and CashApp may seem daunting, but see which one is better for you.
Here's How You Can Create Your Own Ebook In Microsoft Word
If you're thinking about making your own eBook using Microsoft Word, we have you covered with this step-by-step guide.
Apple Insider
Cyber Monday sale: Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 lifetime license just $29.99
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — For Cyber Monday only, shoppers can get a lifetime Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license for $29.99, or two licenses for $54.99. With this Cyber Monday deal on Microsoft Office for...
What's The Best Starter Car In Need For Speed Unbound?
Need For Speed Unbound is a new installation in the Need For Speed universe. The cars are fast and the gameplay intense. Picking a great starter car is a must.
Amazon is giving away free Echo Dots and smart plugs for Cyber Week
When it comes to the best free stuff from Amazon, nothing beats free money. That’s why you definitely need to see our guide on Amazon gift card deals that let you score free Amazon credit. But there are other great freebies lurking on Amazon. And in this guide, the...
Apple Music Replay 2022 Is Now Live With A Fresh Redesign
In a bid to stay ahead of its competitors, Apple Music's Replay 2022 will feature a host of upgrades.
How To Connect Any Audio Device To Your Xbox Series X
Whether you like to game with noise-canceling headphones, or you're the type that prefers to immerse yourself in a surround sound speaker system, the Xbox Series X has an audio option for you. Microsoft's next-generation gaming console has connectivity with practically all types of audio hardware and headsets, according to Xbox. This means you can rest assured that all your bases are covered regarding sound. The best part is most audio devices only take a few minutes to set up, so you'll be back to gaming in no time.
Mac Users Have Another Emergency Chrome Update To Install
Google pushed out an emergency security update to Chrome for Mac this past weekend. It's the eighth update of this kind this year. Here's how to install it.
The Apple Watch Ultra's Oceanic+ App Just Landed
Apple is boosting the capability of the Apple Watch Ultra with the newly launched Oceanic+ app, which adds all sorts of diver-centric functionality.
