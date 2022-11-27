ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Here's how social media is reacting to Wisconsin's decision to hire Luke Fickell as its next head football coach

By Christopher Kuhagen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

The reactions on Luke Fickell, and not Jim Leonhard, set to become the next head football coach at Wisconsin , are pouring in across social media.

Many are stunned by the hire, with plenty praising the move, while others are surprised by UW deciding not to go with Leonhard, the hometown player turned interim head coach .

Here's a sampling of the reaction on Wisconsin turning to the 49-year-old Fickell , who led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff last season and was a former longtime coordinator at Ohio State.

Chris McIntosh being applauded for the bold hire, going against the 'status quo,' including from a couple former Badgers basketball players

Former Wisconsin Athletic Director and football coach Barry Alvarez reacts to the decision to hire Luke Fickell

University of Wisconsin Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin calls the Luke Fickell hire 'transformative'

What's next for Jim Leonhard?

If Jim Leonhard doesn't return to Wisconsin, could he revisit that offer from the Green Bay Packers ?

A school record nine Cincinnati Bearcats were selected in the 2022 NFL draft. How will recruiting change in Madison?

What does the hire mean for star running back Braelon Allen? He previously said as long as Leonhard was the head coach he would be at Wisconsin.

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig: 'LMAOOOOOO!' or in other words he's 'laughing my (expletive) off'

Former Wisconsin Badgers players are divided on the Luke Fickell hire

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here's how social media is reacting to Wisconsin's decision to hire Luke Fickell as its next head football coach

Comments / 1

 

