Canandaigua, NY

Winter safety tips for the elderly

By Matt Sproul
Daily Messenger
Daily Messenger
 4 days ago

We’re coming up to the most wonderful time of the year, with holiday gatherings, ski and sledding adventures, caroling and countless other activities the winter season brings.

Nobody wants their winter fun spoiled, so here are some basic tips to ensure you and your elderly loved ones have a happy holiday season.

Bundle up

Snowy fun comes with cold temperatures, so be sure to dress appropriately. Layers are the key! Start off with light, warm inner layers of clothing followed by a tightly woven, wind- and water-resistant coat. Top it all off with a hat, scarf, mittens and insulated, waterproof boots and you’re ready for the day.

Caution: Surfaces may be slipperier than they appear

Just like snow falls to the ground, we can too. As falling is the leading cause of nonfatal injury in adults over 50, it’s important for people of all ages to take the necessary precautions. Shovel walkways and ice melt regularly to remove snow and ice. Opt for practical shoes like snow or hiking boots with good traction and the best protection for the worst weather. When on icy pavement, take short, flat-footed steps. Keep your outdoor lights on to help see where you’re walking and illuminate any icy patches.

Prevent bathtub slips and falls

Many bathtubs and showers include small spaces and hard surfaces with floors that don’t offer much traction. Falls can lead to severe injury or fatality, but there are simple steps that can be taken to prevent them. Grab bars that are wall mounted can be easily installed to provide support for getting in and out of the tub. Use non-slip decals where areas get slick and eliminate obstacles that can interfere with steps and lead to tripping.

Change the way you drive

Adults 65 and older are more regularly involved in car accidents than other age groups. During the winter, delays and suboptimal weather conditions can be expected — especially with active weather — making it an especially important time to be vigilant. Be sure to allow yourself extra travel time so you’re not in a rush. During wintry conditions, avoid using your car’s cruise control setting, accelerate and decelerate slowly and increase your following distance. When visibility becomes limited from severe whiteouts, pull to safety off the road until conditions improve. Make an emergency kit with extra layers, a blanket, water, food, first-aid kit, flashlight, batteries, portable cellphone charger and emergency flares.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

In preparation for the winter months, check that your older loved ones’ carbon monoxide detectors are working, and update them if need be. Known as “the silent killer,” carbon monoxide poisoning claims over 1,000 lives a year. If running a generator is necessary, be sure to do so outside, never indoors. If the heat goes out, don’t use a gas oven to heat the home, rather close off rooms you don’t need to keep heat from dissipating and wear layers of light clothing and a hat until the heat is fixed.

While prevention is the first step, it’s also crucial to know the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, which are often described as “flu-like”: headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.

Wintertime can pose challenges and threats to all of us, but can be particularly difficult to those who are older. It’s important to check in on them often and encourage them to ask for help. The key is to be aware and plan so that everyone can have a safe and healthy season.

About this series

Matt Sproul is the chief of Canandaigua Emergency Squad (CES), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit unit that receives no tax-based support. CES responds to more than 6,000 calls per year serving the towns of Canandaigua, Hopewell, Gorham and Bloomfield and the village of East Bloomfield. East Bloomfield Volunteer Ambulance is a division of CES. For more information, go to canandaiguaes.org. If you have questions or want to get involved, send emails to info@canandaigues.org.

