Mike Sanford proud of CU Buffs’ fight throughout rough stretch

Colorado football’s season came to an end on Saturday with a 63-21 home loss against Utah, dropping the Buffs to 1-11 .

Following the loss, interim head coach Mike Sanford became emotional during his postgame press conference when he spoke about how committed the Buffs were despite the season’s struggles.

Saturday was likely Sanford’s last game leading Colorado and even though the results during his tenure weren’t great, he did lead the Buffs to their sole win of 2022. It was especially encouraging to see how he was able to keep heads held high.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Sanford gets a full-time head coaching job somewhere in the near future.

