Hagerstown, MD

You can see The Nutcracker with local dancers in these two productions

By The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago
Looking for a local production of The Nutcracker this season?

You can enjoy this traditional ballet during December performances in Hagerstown and in Chambersburg, Pa.:

City Ballet School and the Western Maryland City Ballet Company, Dec. 10-11

This annual production features Washington Ballet artists Nicole Graniero and Oscar Sanchez as The Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier, and a full cast of more than 100 dancers.

Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown.

For tickets and more information, visit the theater's website at https://www.mdtheatre.org/city-ballet

Chambersburg Ballet Theatre, Dec. 17-18

The Chambersburg Ballet Theatre will present three performances of The Nutcracker this year, sponsored by the Chambersburg Ballet Guild, featuring local ballet dancers under the direction of Lavinia Reid.

A Toys for Tots™ donation box will be on site for anyone who wants to give new, unwrapped toy donations this holiday season. Toys geared toward ages 2 and under or 10-14 needed most.

Performances are scheduled for 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Capitol Theatre, 159 S. Main St., Chambersburg.

For tickets and more information, visit the theater's website at thecapitoltheatre.org/chambersburg-ballet-theatre-school.

The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

