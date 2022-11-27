Read full article on original website
Sullivan: ‘Willing himself to be great,’ Syracuse recruit Rashard Perry powers Bennett back to The Dome
One day in the late summer of 2018, Bennett football coach Steve McDuffie got a phone call in his office from Juan Phillips, the veteran police resource officer for Buffalo Public Schools. Phillips told McDuffie he had been summoned to discipline a man-sized eighth-grader named Rashard Perry, who was acting up and belligerent at his […]
3 Southern Tier Teams To Play In The New York State Football Championship Round
I consider our community one that is proud of its local sports scene. We have so many great sports teams in the Southern Tier. We get to enjoy both professional and amateur sports, including the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, the Rumble Ponies baseball team, college sports from Binghamton University, and SUNY Broome, plus the many various sports programs at our local high schools, and area youth leagues as well.
the buffalo bills
Bills two-time AFL champion, Al Bemiller passed away
One of Buffalo's longest-tenured AFL players, Al Bemiller, passed away on Wednesday. Bemiller was quite literally at the center of Buffalo's American Football League back-to-back championship teams as he manned the pivot on the Bills' offensive line for nine seasons from 1961-1969. A seventh-round pick of the Bills in 1961,...
NewsChannel 36
Two Elmira College basketball players, Horseheads grad earn Empire 8 weekly honors
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Empire 8 released its weekly basketball awards on Monday, with two Elmira College student-athletes as well as a Horseheads grad being recognized after stellar performances. Elmira College's Desiree Roy was named Empire 8 Player of the Week. Roy recorded a double-double with 21 points and...
State title lost in the wind at St. Francis
ATHOL SPRINGS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frigid gusts off Lake Erie wobbled the goalposts at Polian Family Field, before eventually blowing a state championship out of St. Francis’ grasp. The Red Raiders dominated the first half and were on their way to the program’s first state Catholic football championship, having shut out the No. 1-ranked team […]
TV News Reporter Is Thanking Buffalo, New York This Week
It may seem like any other week for you, but one television news reporter in Buffalo knows that this week is very special. On November 30, one television news reporter and anchor from News 4 Buffalo celebrated a milestone at work: her two year anniversary. Abby Fridmann from News 4...
Horseheads drummer to play in Rochester with Trans-Siberian Orchestra
We meet the local drummer of one of the most popular touring holiday music acts in history.
Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center
A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
wellsvillesun.com
Arkport/Canaseraga holds off Genesee Valley/Belfast to open girls basketball season
ARKPORT — A slow start on both sides to open their first game of the season on Tuesday, into a close neck-and-neck battle down the homestretch to close it out. Between both teams, the final eight minutes of play was a time frame where the action kicked the intensity into high gear.
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
Binghamton man saved with revolutionary heart tech at Rochester Regional Health
Dr. Scott Feitell, the Director of Heart Failure at Rochester Regional Health, spoke with News 8 about this technology.
Five groups register for pre-bidding tour of Buffalo Niagara Marriott
AMHERST, N.Y. — Interest is strong among potential bidders for the Buffalo Niagara Marriott, judging by the number of groups registered for a pre-bidding tour, according to the national auctioneers in charge of the sale. Representatives from Ten-X Commercial say at least five groups have registered for tours this...
10 Shocking Things For People That Move To Buffalo
If you have any preconceived notions of the way things will be when moving to a new city, you might be surprised. It can be very surprising, even in the City of Good Neighbors. It's funny to listen to someone who isn't from Buffalo describe it. The weather is cold,...
wxxinews.org
New York's first limpkin has local bird-watchers aflutter
There's been a lot of excitement among bird watchers in western New York after they recently recorded a first when a limpkin was spotted in Niagara County. "A limpkin has never been recorded in New York state before," said Willie D'Anna, who keeps track of rare bird sightings for the New York State Ornithological Association.
Corning featured on Hallmark Channel livestream
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is being highlighted by the Hallmark Channel this December as one of five cities with a month-long live stream of downtown. Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam live streams went live on Nov. 27, 2022 and will continue through December 30. The network joined up with five towns across the […]
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
Buffalo’s Must Try Restaurants Before The End Of The Year
CARMINE'S - A perfect place for a date night or a family dinner, Carmine's moved to a new location in Williamsville this year but still serves the same homemade amazing Italian food that they did for years in East Amherst. Lago 210 - Located right on the shores of Lake...
Controversial doctor sanctioned for providing negligent patient care at Auburn hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. – A controversial doctor formerly employed by Auburn Community Hospital has been disciplined by the state for providing negligent care to patients. Dr. Jeremy Barnett was fined $5,000 and issued a censure and reprimand by the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct.
Man taken to ECMC after Mills Street shooting
Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Another Retail Store Vandalized In Buffalo
Lately, a few stores in Western New York have been damaged by vandals who have been disrupting the community. There has been a recent string of stores in Buffalo and Western New York being broken into. Some stores had their storefronts damaged, but ultimately didn't sustain any theft. While others...
