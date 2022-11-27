ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBF News Radio 1290

3 Southern Tier Teams To Play In The New York State Football Championship Round

I consider our community one that is proud of its local sports scene. We have so many great sports teams in the Southern Tier. We get to enjoy both professional and amateur sports, including the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, the Rumble Ponies baseball team, college sports from Binghamton University, and SUNY Broome, plus the many various sports programs at our local high schools, and area youth leagues as well.
BINGHAMTON, NY
the buffalo bills

Bills two-time AFL champion, Al Bemiller passed away

One of Buffalo's longest-tenured AFL players, Al Bemiller, passed away on Wednesday. Bemiller was quite literally at the center of Buffalo's American Football League back-to-back championship teams as he manned the pivot on the Bills' offensive line for nine seasons from 1961-1969. A seventh-round pick of the Bills in 1961,...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

State title lost in the wind at St. Francis

ATHOL SPRINGS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frigid gusts off Lake Erie wobbled the goalposts at Polian Family Field, before eventually blowing a state championship out of St. Francis’ grasp. The Red Raiders dominated the first half and were on their way to the program’s first state Catholic football championship, having shut out the No. 1-ranked team […]
ATHOL SPRINGS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
wxxinews.org

New York's first limpkin has local bird-watchers aflutter

There's been a lot of excitement among bird watchers in western New York after they recently recorded a first when a limpkin was spotted in Niagara County. "A limpkin has never been recorded in New York state before," said Willie D'Anna, who keeps track of rare bird sightings for the New York State Ornithological Association.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning featured on Hallmark Channel livestream

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is being highlighted by the Hallmark Channel this December as one of five cities with a month-long live stream of downtown. Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam live streams went live on Nov. 27, 2022 and will continue through December 30. The network joined up with five towns across the […]
CORNING, NY
2 On Your Side

Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Retail Store Vandalized In Buffalo

Lately, a few stores in Western New York have been damaged by vandals who have been disrupting the community. There has been a recent string of stores in Buffalo and Western New York being broken into. Some stores had their storefronts damaged, but ultimately didn't sustain any theft. While others...
BUFFALO, NY

