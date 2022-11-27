ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

William and Kate soldier on with climate tour after Harry and Meghan Netflix bombshell and palace racism row

William and Kate strived today to turn the spotlight back onto the overarching crisis of climate change, and away from the latest round of royal scandals which threatened to engulf their first overseas tour since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. From the moment the Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston on Wednesday, their trip has been overshadowed by a new racism scandal out of Buckingham Palace, followed by Netflix’s slickly-timed drop of Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show teaser. The docuseries is likely to contain more criticism of the British royal family after Harry and...
FOX Reno

Montana AG worries FedEx, UPS are helping Biden admin track US gun owners

HELENA, Mont. (TND) — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is concerned shipping companies FedEx and UPS are tracking gun purchases made by Americans, and that those companies are possibly sharing that information with federal authorities. In a press release on Tuesday, Knudsen called upon the shipping companies to "clarify"...
