Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo schools investigated for civil rights violationSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Bank robbery suspect in standoff with Arapahoe Sheriff, Greenwood Village PoliceHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
6 things to do in Castle Rock this Christmas seasonNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Aurora provides shower trailer for people experiencing homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
denverite.com
That park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea is finally open
Local, state and federal officials formally opened the park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea Wednesday, concluding a five-year, $1.2 billion highway construction project. At the park’s ribbon cutting, government officials touted the project as a model for working with communities that have been harmed by urban planning in the past. Meanwhile, community advocates have lingering concerns, and are already looking toward what’s next to protect their neighborhood.
athleticbusiness.com
Pickleballers Clash With Denver Parks and Rec Over Shoveling Duties
The Denver Parks and Recreation Department is warning pickellball players that they can be ticketed if they shovel snow from public courts. “They do way more damage to the courts when they try to shovel instead of letting it just melt naturally,” Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation, told Westword. “We do not allow it. To just go out there because you want to get out a day or two earlier and shovel is a very shortsighted way of trying to make sure that you can do what you want versus the good of the whole community.”
Aurora man receives $800 water bill due to faulty meter
The average water bill in Colorado runs close to $38, but an Arapahoe County man's bill has been spiraling out of control. Chris Hunt told FOX31 his last bill was more than $800..
Denver City Council expected to approve several contracts
The Denver City Council will approve new contracts and make amendments to existing ones during Monday's council meeting. The council will also hold several public hearings where they will act as the board of directors for four general improvement districts. Denver International Airport. Contracts concerning Denver International Airport (DIA) require...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Arvada (CO) Fire Station No. 9 Is City’s First Newly-Built Firehouse in 40 Years
Arvada Fire Station No. 9, the first newly-built fire station in the city in more than 40 years, is up and running, DenverPost.com reported. The 12,128-square-foot station will serve the quickly-growing Candelas neighborhood and should improve response times in northwest Arvada, the report said. Growth within the city and an...
milehighcre.com
Student Housing Property Opposite Denver University Sells for $24.5M
Berkadia recently announced the sale of University Lofts — a 36-unit, 98-bed, mixed-use student housing property located at 2373 E. Evans Ave. in Denver — for $24.5 million, to an undisclosed buyer. Senior Managing Director Kevin Larimer of Berkadia Detroit, Brandon Buell of Berkadia Houston, and Senior Director...
KDVR.com
Huge water bills in Arapahoe County
One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow …. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow will linger through...
Upgrades coming to DIA may increase some costs and cut others
Construction is hard to miss at Denver International Airport - but DIA CEO Phil Washington promises progress is being made on the Great Hall Project."I've challenged our team to finish this project ahead of schedule," he told CBS News Colorado.By spring of 2023, he says four new security lanes will be open. Two new checkpoints will be built as part of the Great Hall Project -- the first one opens in early 2024 and the second in mid-2026.And they'll include technology to help move passengers through faster.The airport is also conducting a study to determine if a seventh runway should...
Westword
Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in November 2022
November was another busy month in the Denver dining scene, with the list of openings dominated by familiar names that have expanded. Locally based brands like Esters, Snooze, Ziggi's Coffee and Huckleberry Roasters added locations. Some out-of-state chains debuted new outposts as well, including El Pollo Loco, which returned to Colorado after being MIA in the state since 2011.
pagosadailypost.com
OPINION: CDOT Leads the Way in Not Building Highways
This story by Seairra Sheppard appeared on StrongTowns.org on October 25, 2022. Traffic headaches on I-25 through Denver, Colorado, have driven the state to the realize that something has to change…. …and that the solution can no longer be, “Just one more lane.”. “As our region continues growing, we...
DougCo commissioner tells fellow board members: 'stop the nonsense'
A Douglas County Commissioner is speaking out after her fellow board members accused her of criminal misconduct.Commissioner Lora Thomas called a press conference Wednesday afternoon and called-out fellow commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal. She says they have bullied, intimidated and harassed her for more than a year. Thomas showed meeting videos where the two men not only insulted her but, in one case, Laydon dismissed the objections of a Douglas County citizen.Thomas says she wants the "smears and slander" to stop."I hope that my fellow commissioners Laydon and Teal will stop with the nonsense, stop with the petty politics,...
denverite.com
When city officials balked, Denver’s sidewalk queen kept pushing. Voters just gave her a huge win
The way Jill Locantore describes her childhood in Colorado Springs in the 1970s sounds — please forgive the pun — completely pedestrian. Like many Coloradans both then and now, hers was a car-dependent family. Their chariot was an enormous Oldsmobile. “We used to joke about how you could...
Colorado road conditions: Snow creates a mess on area roadways
COLORADO, USA — Another round of snow has led to a mess on Colorado's roads. The cold front that arrived Monday night will continue to bring snow to the Denver metro area, foothills and mountains through Tuesday morning. Roads across the region will be icy, snowy and slick throughout...
Police: Suspects in GPS-tracked vehicle fire at unmarked unit
Police say someone in a stolen vehicle tracked with a police GPS system fired shots at an unmarked police vehicle following behind.
Pedestrian killed in crash near DIA
Officers are investigating a deadly crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near 56th Avenue and Peña Boulevard.
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday
Snow fell across the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado during the morning commute on Tuesday causing treacherous travel for some.
Multiple car crashes bring down traffic light pole
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The intersection of Flintridge Drive and Dublin Boulevard was closed temporarily after two separate crashes into a traffic light on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 11 p.m. Sunday night a single car crashed into a traffic light pole, and the pole ended up in […]
Fire damages business building near Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating the cause of a fire that caused damage to a business building in the Briargate area. Crews were called to the 1600 block of Briargate Blvd. just after 1 a.m. Monday. CSFD investigators say insulation from a music station burned a hole The post Fire damages business building near Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KDVR.com
Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees
A local father moved out of a rental and was shocked when he was served with a collections notice for $25,000, which included a charge for $18,000 in unpaid rent. Shaul Turner reports. Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees. A local father moved out of a...
The Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Denver, Colorado
Living single in Denver, Colorado? If you're new to the area or ready to mingle on your own, there are some great neighborhoods to consider. Here's more.
Comments / 2