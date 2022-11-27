Save big on the Boss Waza-Air and a host of other guitar amp headphones solutions with these red-hot Cyber Monday deals

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
These 21 epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are still live - including electric guitars, acoustics, pedals, amps and software
Missed out on a Cyber Weekend deal? You can still save big on a whole host of brilliant guitar gear. Well, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over for another year. There has been some truly epic discounting this year - with some ridiculous offers on everything from acoustic and electric guitars, amplifiers, stompboxes and so much more.
Guitar World Magazine
Jackson launches lower-cost version of Rob Cavestany's none-more-metal signature Pro Series guitar
Featuring a deep C-cut inner lower horn for maximum upper-fret access and a pair of EMG humbuckers, the Death Angel guitarist's signature model is built for maximum speed and power. Jackson has launched a new electric guitar, an eye-catching signature model for Death Angel's Rob Cavestany. First announced back in...
Monoprice Monolith MTM-100 review: Big size, massive sound
Monoprice's Monolith MTM-100 speaker system is a 2.0 desk setup with integrated subs and up to 100W of total power output. Boy, do these things get loud.
Guitar World Magazine
You can now find out what pedal brand is most popular in your state
You probably didn’t start your day questioning the pedal-shopping habits of all 50 US states, but thanks to the fine work of Pedal Haven, we can now discuss the finer points of Hawaii’s Universal Audio habit, or New York’s home state love-in with Death By Audio. The...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen names his favorite guitar player right now
“He manages to work in the catchiest melodies. His melodic sensibility is one of my favorite things about his playing,” the Mammoth WVH frontman explained of his pick. It goes without saying that Wolfgang Van Halen is one the today’s standout six-stringers, inspiring countless aspiring electric guitar players who would all comfortably call the Mammoth WVH frontman their favorite guitarist of the year.
Guitar World Magazine
Blackstar Dept. 10 Amped 1 review
A comprehensive set of features and superlative performance makes Blackstar's pedalboard amp solution a triumph. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. Who says an...
Guitar World Magazine
On the first day of Christmas, Fender gave to me 40% off the Squier 40th Anniversary Jazzmaster, Strat, Tele, Jazz and P-basses
Okay, so we’re officially into December, which means Christmas is right around the corner! In a matter of weeks, the big day will be here and we’ll be drowning in a sea of wrapping paper, fighting over the last roast spud, and drinking too much. Of course, before we get to that point, we need to get the dreaded Christmas shopping done. Now, if you’re looking for one of the best gifts for guitar players, or you just feel like you deserve a treat, then Fender has you covered. The guitar titan is spreading festive cheer with their 12 Days of Deals promotion, which sees a brand-new deal drop every day for the next 12 days (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine
Ibanez finally launches Tim Henson and Scott LePage’s eagerly awaited new signature electric guitars
The two Polyphia maestros' latest models, which have already seen extensive action, come loaded with new signature Fishman Fluence Modern active humbuckers. Ibanez has teamed up once again with Polyphia guitar wizards Tim Henson and Scott LePage to create two all-new signature guitars: the TOD10 and KRYS10. Matt is a...
Guitar World Magazine
The bass remains the same: How they made the Manson John Paul Jones E-Bass identical to the Led Zeppelin legend’s actual bass
JPJ’s long-serving guitar tech, Hugh Manson, on the making of his high-profile signature model. As a founder member of one of the most enduring rock bands in history, John Paul Jones needs little in the way of introduction as a bona fide bass guitar hero. His superstardom with Led Zep in the 70s inspired a generation, and his 2009 return to rock’s top table with Josh Homme and Dave Grohl in Them Crooked Vultures only underlined his standing as one of the all-time greats.
Guitar World Magazine
Paws for thought: Hello Kitty Squier Strat prices have more than doubled since 2019
Reverb is reporting (opens in new tab) that prices of used Hello Kitty Strats have leapt up in recent years, rising from an average of $275 in 2019 to $700 in 2022. That’s a pretty astonishing increase – a price growth of 254% in just three years –especially for an instrument that was once dismissed by some as a joke guitar, or at best a beginner’s model.
Guitar World Magazine
Intervals' Aaron Marshall takes a deep dive into his guitar-playing philosophy, and talks tones, tempos, modes and his favorite guitar instrumentals
After Wolfgang Van Halen named him his favorite guitarist right now, find out how the Canadian prog virtuoso tackles soloing, melodies, harmonies and other aspects of instrumental guitar from the man himself. Those well-versed in the world of instrumental guitar will be familiar with the feats of Intervals virtuoso Aaron...
Guitar World Magazine
Stuart Zender names the song that inspired his hallmark bassline on Jamiroquai's biggest-selling hit
“I’ve always loved Chic and Don Blackman, which is how I got the rhythm track together for Virtual Insanity”. Lauded as one of the most influential bass players to ever emerge from the UK, Stuart Zender’s bass work with Jamiroquai in the early 1990s gave rise to a new breed of bassist who continue to cite Stuart as a key influence. “It freaks me out to this day,” he says. “I was really young and I guess I was trying to show off and be a really good bass player. I'm not as flash now, but for the first three years of me being in the band I was like a kid in a candy shop.”
Guitar World Magazine
What’s the best guitar solo of 2022?
Each and every 12 months brings a cavalcade of fretboard-searing guitar solos, but this year’s felt especially incendiary. The obvious highlight is Polyphia and Steve Vai’s bridging of shred’s generational divide, but there were exceptional leads from across the genre spectrum. Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in...
Guitar World Magazine
Candlemass’s Leif Edling and Lars Johansson on the triumphant return of a metal institution: “You can’t kill us! We’re the cockroaches of epic doom metal!”
If being in a band is like being in a relationship, Candlemass has had a bumpier ride than all the Kardashians combined. Over the course of almost 40 years, the Swedish doom metal gods have gone through half a dozen vocalists and broken up and reunited twice. But the last few years have seen the quintet reach a level of peace that is completely at odds with the furious noise that has made them a fan favorite across the globe.
Guitar World Magazine
Rare footage of Eddie Van Halen playing an early configuration of his iconic Frankenstein guitar has been synced to audio
Hear Van Halen wield his iconic axe in 1978 for renditions of Eruption, Runnin' With The Devil, Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love and more. Earlier this week, rare footage that showed Eddie Van Halen playing an early configuration of his legendary white-and-black-striped Frankenstein guitar emerged online thanks to a YouTube user named Speedy, who caught Van Halen’s gig from September 8, 1978, on camera.
Guitar World Magazine
The Matamp head Peter Green used on early Fleetwood Mac recordings is up for sale
The 1967 Matamp Series 2000 amplifier used by Peter Green during his Fleetwood Mac days is available to purchase, via London’s Denmark Street Guitars (opens in new tab). The vintage guitar specialist posted a series of pictures of the guitar amp on its Instagram and has confirmed it is up for sale (although they invite contact as it is not listed on their site).
Guitar World Magazine
Måneskin’s Victoria De Angelis and Thomas Raggi on Eurovision glory, supporting the Stones and making guitar-driven rock with zero limits
In this exclusive interview, GW tracks down guitarist Raggi and bassist De Angelis to find out exactly what makes the Måneskin steamroller rock (and roll) Has there been a rock band from anywhere that has completely killed it like Måneskin during the past two years? Since winning the prestigious Eurovision Song Contest in May 2021 with their golden riff-rap-rock blaster Zitti e Buoni, the young and impossibly charismatic Italian foursome have become a worldwide sensation, dominating radio and streaming charts with a steady stream of knockout singles.
Guitar World Magazine
Nik Nocturnal: “A lot of what makes a song heavy isn’t the riff – the mix, I’d argue, makes something heavier than the riff itself”
The prolific metal content creator talks blending trap and metal with his new solo project, NIK NXK, how reaction videos became the bread and butter of his online presence, and the one amp modeler he uses for “literally everything”. From YouTube to TikTok to Twitch, hundreds of thousands of...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch 9-year-old guitarist Maya Neelakantan play an awe-inspiring medley of 15 clean Tool riffs – on a guitar given to her by Adam Jones
The young musician puts the Gibson Adam Jones Les Paul Standard to good use, stitching together the likes of Lateralus, Descending and 7empest. Earlier this year, when nine-year-old Maya Neelakantan covered Tool’s 16-minute epic, 7empest, it caught – along with the attention of thousands of viewers – the gaze of the band’s guitarist Adam Jones, who was so impressed he sent the young player his signature Gibson guitar, the Adam Jones Les Paul Standard.
