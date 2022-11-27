Save big on the Boss Waza-Air and a host of other guitar amp headphones solutions with these red-hot Cyber Monday deals

Okay, so we’re officially into December, which means Christmas is right around the corner! In a matter of weeks, the big day will be here and we’ll be drowning in a sea of wrapping paper, fighting over the last roast spud, and drinking too much. Of course, before we get to that point, we need to get the dreaded Christmas shopping done. Now, if you’re looking for one of the best gifts for guitar players, or you just feel like you deserve a treat, then Fender has you covered. The guitar titan is spreading festive cheer with their 12 Days of Deals promotion, which sees a brand-new deal drop every day for the next 12 days (opens in new tab).

