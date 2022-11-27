Take the sense of optimism that grew out of the Giants bookending their offensive line with two first-round draft picks and double it. That’s how the Washington Commanders built their defensive line from 2017-20. So, while the Giants have a young foundation in place with left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Evan Neal, the Commanders counter with four former first-rounders: Ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat and tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. The cliché that games are won along the line of scrimmage certainly will apply to Sunday’s NFC East clash, which might as well be a six-face advertisement for...

