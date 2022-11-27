ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Police: Pennsylvania teenager allegedly confesses to murder over Instagram

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
BENSALEM, Pa. — A teenager in Pennsylvania allegedly confessed to murder over Instagram, police say.

According to a news release from Bensalem Police Department, officers received a call on Friday just after 4 p.m. about a possible murder. The caller told officers that her daughter got a video chat on Instagram from a 16-year-old acquaintance. In the video, the teenager allegedly said that he killed someone. BPD said that the video allegedly flipped to show of legs and feet of another person covered in blood. The teenager also allegedly asked for some help in getting rid of the body.

According to WPVI, the teenager was later identified as Joshua Cooper, 16. Officers went to Cooper’s house, which was located at the Top of the Ridge Trailer Park. As the officers approached the home, they saw a young man run out of the back. He was found later near the trailer park.

According to WPVI, the victim -- a juvenile girl -- was found on the floor of the bathroom with an apparent gunshot wound.

BPD said that it was reportedly apparent that someone tried to clean up the crime scene.

Cooper has been charged as an adult on charges of criminal homicide and possessing instruments of crime and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, according to BPD. Cooper has been denied bail and has been sent to a juvenile detention center.

BPD is asking anyone with information to call Detective Ryan Kolb at 215-633-3746 or Detective Shawn Smith at 215-633-3687.

