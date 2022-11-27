Read full article on original website
Take the sense of optimism that grew out of the Giants bookending their offensive line with two first-round draft picks and double it. That’s how the Washington Commanders built their defensive line from 2017-20. So, while the Giants have a young foundation in place with left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Evan Neal, the Commanders counter with four former first-rounders: Ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat and tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. The cliché that games are won along the line of scrimmage certainly will apply to Sunday’s NFC East clash, which might as well be a six-face advertisement for...
Rams Suggest Fans Give Away Tickets to Avoid Empty SoFi Stadium on Christmas
The Los Angeles Rams are in the midst of a .500 season and preparing to welcome the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, a game the team is worried fans won't turn out for. The Rams are reportedly trying to maneuver around the prospect of an empty stadium by trying to get season-ticket holders to give their tickets to people who might want to see the game.
