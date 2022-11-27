Edna "Penny" Faulkner, 71, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, December 4th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO