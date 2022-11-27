Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Edna Faulkner, 71; service Dec. 4
Edna "Penny" Faulkner, 71, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, December 4th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Elizabeth Engleby, 58; incomplete
Elizabeth Engleby, 58, of Broad Creek, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Donnie Miller, 64; incomplete
Donnie Wayne Miller, 64, of Morehead City, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
William Hill Sr., 87; incomplete
William Earl Hill Sr., 87, of Morehead City, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Frances Cooper, 62; incomplete
Frances Christine Cooper, 62, of Newport, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Robert Locke, 68; incomplete
Robert Locke, 68, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Howard Jones, 74; service Dec. 1
Howard “Steve” Jones, 74, of Atlantic, originally of Harkers Island, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Steve served in the US Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. Steve worked for over 32 years for Luther L. Smith Seafood Company as a truck driver and was well known by his CB handle “Down Easter”.
carolinacoastonline.com
Michael Hodges, 65; service Dec. 3
Michael “Mikey” Joseph Hodges, 65, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 3rd at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
WITN
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The two most populous counties in Eastern Carolina have lost ground when it comes to economic development tier rankings. The North Carolina Department of Commerce today said both Pitt and Onslow counties will be Tier 1 counties in 2023, down from Tier 2. Tier 1 counties...
WITN
Search for missing man in Neuse River now recovery effort
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County authorities now say they have switched from a rescue effort to a recovery mission along one part of the Neuse River. Crews were back out on the river this afternoon in the area of the Spring Garden Road boat ramp looking for the body of 41-year-old Anthony Parker, of Greenville.
carolinacoastonline.com
Reward increased again in Atlantic Beach murder
ATLANTIC BEACH - Gov. Roy Cooper has nearly doubled the reward for information leading to an arrest for the murder of an Apex man in Atlantic Beach. Randy Miller, 65, was stabbed in the chest Aug. 29 at the 307c unit of a triplex on West Atlantic Boulevard. He later died from his wounds at Carteret Health Care.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Community College begins application process for surgical technology program
MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College (CCC) Board of Trustees took action Tuesday that paves the way for a surgical technology associate degree program. Trustees unanimously approved beginning the application process, which includes applying for a grant to help with the start-up costs. The college has applied for...
WITN
Runaway teenager found, returned to family
COVE CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a young teenager is now back with her family. Thirteen-year-old Korena Brinkley was reported missing after last seen at her home on Highway 55 West in Cove City on Wednesday. The girl was found in Dover and deputies...
publicradioeast.org
Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools
Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
neusenews.com
Beary Smokey Smokehouse opens on Herritage Street
Located in the heart of Kinston, on the corner of North and Herritage street, Beary Smokey Smokehouse serves plated food to order, and has an upstairs venue that will seat up to 90 people and offer in-house catering with décor. They specialize in smoked meats, and have award winning sides.
WNCT
103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group
They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
WITN
Onslow County community to meet for discussion on solar farm project
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Concerned citizens are gathering today to discuss a solar farm that is planned for Onslow County. The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n Bar-B-Q on Yopp Road in Jacksonville. The solar project is planned to...
WITN
Onslow Cheer accepts donations for ENC seniors
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Communities in parts of the east are working to provide much-needed supplies for seniors for the holidays. Wednesday was the last day the Onslow County Department of Social Services accepted donations for its Elder Cheer program. The department began accepting donations at the beginning of November. Members...
carolinacoastonline.com
William Shanahan Jr. hired as Newport town manager
NEWPORT - Newport town commissioners, during a special town board meeting in town Hall on Monday Nov. 21, selected former Surfside Beach, S.C. Town Administrator William P. Shanahan Jr. as the town’s new manager. His first day on the job is scheduled for Dec. 19. Mayor Pro Tem David...
Morehead City to receive affordable housing
MOREHEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — The affordable housing development fund focuses on areas that have been impacted by hurricanes Florence and Matthew. One of those areas is in Morehead City, where they are receiving up to $8 million in the spring of 2023. The money the city receives will go towards creating an apartment complex that […]
