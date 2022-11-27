Apex Legends has introduced an early holiday treat for its players: the Wintertide collection event will be coming soon to the game. The new winter holiday event will begin on Dec. 6 and will bring back some popular items from previous events, as well as new ones to try. The event will feature the return of the Winter Express LTM, which will also allow players to get the feeling of World’s Edge as it once was back in seasons three and four. There are even winter-themed recolors of old Legendary skins that look great and the traditional assortment of new skins for players to try out.

