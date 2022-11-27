Read full article on original website
When does Overwatch 2 season 2 start?
Overwatch 2’s new seasonal model shows no signs of slowing down. Only two months after season one brought the franchise’s first battle pass and in-game shop, season two is giving players even more cosmetics, limited-time modes, seasonal events, and battle pass tiers to check out. The new season will feature new hero Ramattra, new map Shambali, a changed map rotation, and a variety of other changes that will go a long way in making the old feel new again.
How to unlock heroes from past seasons in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 dramatically changed the franchise’s hero unlock process. New heroes are no longer provided to all players upon their release. Instead, players will need to gain enough XP in Overwatch 2’s battle pass system to reach tier 55, at which point they will be granted the hero. Players also have the option of purchasing the premium battle pass for roughly $10 to unlock new heroes immediately.
OpTic reaffirms commitment to Halo amidst Invitational postponement, HCS 2023 concerns
The start of the 2023 Halo Championship Series season is off to a shaky start, as the OpTic Halo Invitational planned for this month has “been postponed due to challenges with getting enough Halo teams to commit to the tournament.”. The news first broke courtesy of a user on...
Call of Duty League’s 2023 season starts tomorrow with reportedly no stream platform deal in place
The 2023 Call of Duty League season is set to officially kick off on Friday, Dec. 2 with the Major One qualifiers, starting with a 2pm CT online match between Boston Breach and Atlanta FaZe. But there is reportedly no streaming platform deal in place, raising questions about where the matches will be broadcast with less than 24 hours before they start.
Liquid debuts new LCS roster-building philosophy by promoting 2 Academy rookies for 2023
Falling short of expectations can be rough for any League of Legends team. But when you come from an organization as prestigious as Team Liquid, the pressures of success can weigh heavily on every person involved. From players competing on stage to the coaches strategizing behind the scenes, building a winner takes a ton of time and effort.
The bird leaves the nest: Nisha and Team Secret part ways ahead of the 2023 Dota 2 season
Team Secret has spent the last two days confirming its Dota 2 squad for the 2023 DPC season. Despite rumors of a complete rebuild, Secret kept most of its TI11 players except for Nisha. Regarded as one of the best and most stable core players in the game, Nisha had...
CS:GO caster explains why lack of dominant teams is hurting the esports scene
CS:GO has never been more competitive. Unlike previous years, there isn’t a clear No. 1 team in 2022. The skill gap between tier-one and tier-two teams has diminished dramatically this year and IEM Rio Major in November was just a reflection of that, with FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere, Cloud9, and Vitality failing to make it to the deeper stages of the event.
How do Chamber’s upcoming Patch 5.12 changes affect his place in the VALORANT meta?
On the morning of Dec. 1, Riot Games dropped the bombshell that virtually every VALORANT player was anticipating. Chamber will receive a huge amount of massive changes in the upcoming Patch 5.12, with updates to all his abilities. At first glance, it looks like nerfs across the board. The Tour...
Bad News Eagles set to part with CS:GO coach amid rumors of a Major winner inbound
Albanian CS:GO head coach Klesti “stikle-” Kola is set to depart Bad News Eagles after helping them qualify for two Major championships in 2022. There have been rumors that Devilwalk, who won one Major as a player and other as a coach for Fnatic, is joining Bad News Eagles after he was spotted practicing with the Kosovar team.
All LCS 2023 rosters, reported and confirmed
The professional League of Legends offseasons, occurring after the competitions have concluded for the year, are often full of speculation in regard to what players are heading to what teams—weeks before official confirmation. This offseason is no different, particularly within the LCS, where the landscape appears to be changing drastically for the 2023 season.
What is the Essence Emporium in League of Legends?
There are many resources to collect and use for items in League of Legends via the shop and Hextech Crafting. Players can get them by playing, but the developers also periodically plan new ways and time-limited events for players to collect them. Blue Essence is one of the resources that...
Best TFT Set 8 AD champion and item tier list
Multiple attack damage carriers can carry teams to a top-four finish in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, from independent Threat champions to synergistic team players. There are over six solid attack damage TFT Set Eight carriers and a few others that have Reroll potential. Champions listed in the S-tier are solid primary carriers that are worth transitioning for, depending on a player’s board state and health.
League players want one change for Shyvana to make things clearer for the whole team
Shyvana mains have asked for more clarity about the abilities of their favorite League of Legends champion. The Half-Dragon is considered not too difficult to master, but her abilities might be difficult to fully comprehend unless you play her. In a Reddit post on Nov. 28, user Ozzyglez112 complained about the toxic behavior experienced by other players who didn’t know Shyvana’s abilities.
Worlds 2022 champion reportedly flirting with move to Team Liquid
One player from DRX’s League of Legends World Championship-winning roster is set to fly to North America. According to a report from Blix.gg’s Alejandro Gomis today, Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon has reached a verbal agreement with Team Liquid and is set to become the team’s starting jungler in the LCS for the upcoming season.
Overwatch League once again delays free agency period with little notice to stakeholders
Overwatch League fans are getting a healthy dose of bad news for the holidays. Multiple critical offseason dates have been pushed back so the league can deal with ongoing issues around Blizzard Entertainment’s broken partnership with NetEase, which allows its games to be distributed and played in mainland China.
Modern Warfare 2 story will continue with episodic releases in 2023, according to CoD leaks
Fans of the Call of Duty franchise can look forward to more DLCs next year, with a slight change in the recipe. Downloadable content has been a massive part of the franchise for the past decade, with additions to the titles either adding zombie or multiplayer maps on top of existing modes. Now the team seems to be switching to campaign-themed DLCs.
How to get the Wraith Prestige skin in Apex Legends
Apex Legends has introduced an early holiday treat for its players: the Wintertide collection event will be coming soon to the game. The new winter holiday event will begin on Dec. 6 and will bring back some popular items from previous events, as well as new ones to try. The event will feature the return of the Winter Express LTM, which will also allow players to get the feeling of World’s Edge as it once was back in seasons three and four. There are even winter-themed recolors of old Legendary skins that look great and the traditional assortment of new skins for players to try out.
League’s new Mythic item is getting nerfed again—but only in ARAM
Heartsteel, League of Legends‘ newest Mythic item, is being nerfed soon—but not in Summoner’s Rift. It will only be nerfed in ARAM, according to League’s lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison today. Heartsteel has already caused some trouble for the devs after the item instantly became popular when...
When does the Apex Legends Wintertide collection event end?
The Winter Express is on its way into the station, and starting on Dec. 6, Apex Legends players will be able to earn new cosmetics as a part of the Wintertide collection event. With a special limited-time event reward system, players don’t even need to go into the store to...
Best held items for Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
If you’ve been lucky enough to find and catch Charcadet and evolve it into Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet (it’s an exclusive), you’re probably already thinking of ways you can maximize its potential. Giving it an item to hold is one of the ways you can do that.
