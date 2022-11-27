Read full article on original website
Related
Liquid debuts new LCS roster-building philosophy by promoting 2 Academy rookies for 2023
Falling short of expectations can be rough for any League of Legends team. But when you come from an organization as prestigious as Team Liquid, the pressures of success can weigh heavily on every person involved. From players competing on stage to the coaches strategizing behind the scenes, building a winner takes a ton of time and effort.
All LCS 2023 rosters, reported and confirmed
The professional League of Legends offseasons, occurring after the competitions have concluded for the year, are often full of speculation in regard to what players are heading to what teams—weeks before official confirmation. This offseason is no different, particularly within the LCS, where the landscape appears to be changing drastically for the 2023 season.
Fnatic parts ways with Europe’s most inspiring League of Legends head coach ahead of 2023
After two memorable years with the orange and black, head coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi will be stepping away from Fnatic and looking for a new League of Legends organization to call home in 2023, the organization announced today. The 26-year-old joined the perennial LEC champions at the end...
Worlds 2022 champion reportedly flirting with move to Team Liquid
One player from DRX’s League of Legends World Championship-winning roster is set to fly to North America. According to a report from Blix.gg’s Alejandro Gomis today, Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon has reached a verbal agreement with Team Liquid and is set to become the team’s starting jungler in the LCS for the upcoming season.
How one CS:GO map has hurt Team Liquid over and over again
Every team in professional Counter-Strike has had its ups and downs with certain maps in the competitive pool. Even the greatest teams of all time, such as 2019 Astralis and 2015 Fnatic, have had to adjust their map bans during cold streaks. What is rarely seen at such a high...
How to unlock heroes from past seasons in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 dramatically changed the franchise’s hero unlock process. New heroes are no longer provided to all players upon their release. Instead, players will need to gain enough XP in Overwatch 2’s battle pass system to reach tier 55, at which point they will be granted the hero. Players also have the option of purchasing the premium battle pass for roughly $10 to unlock new heroes immediately.
League players want one change for Shyvana to make things clearer for the whole team
Shyvana mains have asked for more clarity about the abilities of their favorite League of Legends champion. The Half-Dragon is considered not too difficult to master, but her abilities might be difficult to fully comprehend unless you play her. In a Reddit post on Nov. 28, user Ozzyglez112 complained about the toxic behavior experienced by other players who didn’t know Shyvana’s abilities.
CS:GO caster explains why lack of dominant teams is hurting the esports scene
CS:GO has never been more competitive. Unlike previous years, there isn’t a clear No. 1 team in 2022. The skill gap between tier-one and tier-two teams has diminished dramatically this year and IEM Rio Major in November was just a reflection of that, with FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere, Cloud9, and Vitality failing to make it to the deeper stages of the event.
Geek Fam makes surprise return to Dota after 2-year absence with unproven roster
It’s been almost two years since Geek Fam hosted one of the SEA region’s most prominent Dota 2 rosters. The organization walked out of the scene at the end of 2020 and didn’t come back until today. Geek Fam announced its roster consisting of Rolen “skem” Ong,...
When does Overwatch 2 season 2 start?
Overwatch 2’s new seasonal model shows no signs of slowing down. Only two months after season one brought the franchise’s first battle pass and in-game shop, season two is giving players even more cosmetics, limited-time modes, seasonal events, and battle pass tiers to check out. The new season will feature new hero Ramattra, new map Shambali, a changed map rotation, and a variety of other changes that will go a long way in making the old feel new again.
Best held items for Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
If you want to get the most out of your starter Pokémon throughout the course of the game in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll have to do a lot more than level it up. See EV training, for example. But while that can be complicated and time-consuming,...
Cracks on the wall of China: PSG.LGD’s Dota 2 squad parts ways with Faith_Bian and XinQ ahead of 2023 DPC season
The roster shuffle season is a time when teams all around the world seek a working formula that will bring them glory in the upcoming Dota 2 competitive season. Despite being one of the top teams in the world since 2020, PSG.LGD cracked under pressure at The International 2022, and departures followed as Faith_Bian announced his retirement during the event.
Fnatic’s former VALORANT clutch king eyes Ascension in 2023 after release
French VALORANT player Enzo Mestari has left Fnatic two months after he was placed on the bench and is now an unrestricted free agent heading into 2023, the organization announced today. Enzo initially joined Fnatic on loan from Alliance in March and stood in for Boaster’s men at VCT Masters...
What is the Essence Emporium in League of Legends?
There are many resources to collect and use for items in League of Legends via the shop and Hextech Crafting. Players can get them by playing, but the developers also periodically plan new ways and time-limited events for players to collect them. Blue Essence is one of the resources that...
Multiple tanks to be buffed significantly in League Patch 12.23, including Sion, Maokai, more
League of Legends preseason is notorious for balance issues. But it’s to be expected as Riot’s balance team rolls out extensive changes to try and wrangle the game’s ever-expanding roster of champions in line and massage them through the peaks and troughs thanks to the immense breadth of offseason changes.
Mordekaiser, Syndra hit hardest by League nerfs lined up for Patch 12.23
In a detailed patch preview, lead League of Legends designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison has outlined a handful of nerfs headed to six champions on the Summoner’s Rift for Patch 12.23, including the rise of Mordekaiser in the jungle. Syndra is also being hit after her general dominance...
How much does League of Legends cost?
Riot Games’ attempt at a MOBA took the world by storm in the late 2000s. Similarly to Counter-Strike competitor VALORANT, the game took over the genre and it’s kept players coming back for more. League of Legends came out swinging and is here to stay. The title sports...
Bad News Eagles set to part with CS:GO coach amid rumors of a Major winner inbound
Albanian CS:GO head coach Klesti “stikle-” Kola is set to depart Bad News Eagles after helping them qualify for two Major championships in 2022. There have been rumors that Devilwalk, who won one Major as a player and other as a coach for Fnatic, is joining Bad News Eagles after he was spotted practicing with the Kosovar team.
Fivehead plays: Apex Legends players realize Loba’s character model has a fatal flaw
In many first person shooters, a “head glitch” is usually a term used for when a player can peer just above a ledge or a lip and shoot out at someone, allowing them to fire while it can appear to their enemy that no part of them is visible behind cover. But some Apex Legends players have noticed that Loba has a problem with head glitches going the opposite way.
All 5 Fortnite Football Club skins revealed in custom map, including LeBron James and Neymar
Fortnite has remained one of the hottest live-service games to date thanks to the constant introduction of new content, sometimes around specific events or holidays. With the World Cup underway, many players are logging into the game to see how Epic Games is celebrating the biggest event in football. There...
