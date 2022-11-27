Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Life Center Presents The Grand Finale of The Singing Christmas Tree
Submitted by Doug Harkness. Life Center proudly presents “The Singing Christmas Tree: The Grand Finale”. Performances will take place at 1717 South Union Avenue in Tacoma between December 9 and 18. The Singing Christmas Tree features a 100+ voice choir singing many favorite songs from the past 60 years. The choir consists of voices from current Life Center members and past alumni of “The Tree”.
The Suburban Times
Santa is coming to Puyallup Dec. 3
City of Puyallup social media post. Santa Claus is coming to town. December 3 at 5pm, the annual Santa Parade will bring good cheer to downtown Puyallup. Learn more on Puyallup Main Street Association website puyallupmainstreet.com/signature-even…
The Suburban Times
Santa is Coming to Town
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. Don’t miss the Santa at the Station events in Lakewood and University Place. Station 31 — 3631 Drexler Drive W, University Place. This program is made possible by West Pierce CARES, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization operated by the employees of West Pierce Fire & Rescue. The programs run by West Pierce CARES support those in the Lakewood, University Place and Steilacoom communities and is funded solely through grants and donations. No taxpayer dollars are utilized.
The Suburban Times
Upcoming family fun in Tacoma
Looking for some fun things to do with your family? Metro Parks Tacoma has a few ideas for you to consider:. Salmon Saturdays (Dec. 3, Dec. 10: 12-2pm at Swan Creek Park) Zoolights (Through Jan. 2: 4:30-10:00 pm at Point Defiance Zoo) Swan Creek Salmon Challenge (Dec. 1-11) A Conservatory...
The Suburban Times
Get Ship Done. Independent Pack & Ship store cranks up Christmas Spirit for the 2022 peak season
Submitted by The Mail Room. The last independent pack and ship store in the greater Tacoma area is gearing up for what is known throughout the shipping industry as “Peak Season”. The Mail Room Gift & Ship Co. located at 6824 19th Street West in Tacoma is taking the stress out of the holiday hustle by offering patrons an outside the box experience when it comes to getting ship done.
The Suburban Times
Singing the Messiah; a Wonderful Way to Start the Season
Submitted by Sylvia Allen. Listening to Handel’s Messiah is a wonderful and moving experience. It tells the story of Christ’s birth and death beginning with the prophecies from the Old Testament, and ending with the joy of Easter, all set to some of the most beautiful music ever written. Many people look forward to attending a concert of the Messiah every holiday season.
The Suburban Times
Caring for Kids Holiday Show featuring Danny Vernon as Elvis
Submitted by Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388. The Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388 presents “Caring for Kids” Holiday Show featuring DANNY VERNON … “An Elvis Inspirational Christmas”. Thursday, December 15, doors open 6pm, SHOW 7pm – 8:30pm. TICKETS $30 per person, includes on appetizer per table...
The Suburban Times
Cub Scout Pack 148 tours U.P. Police Department
City of University Place social media post. Cub Scount Pack 148 took a tour of the UP Police Dept on Nov. 14. Sgt Shears showed them around, answered questions & took the opportunity to see inside of a police car! Thank you for coming by & learning about what your UP Police do day in and day out. We hope to see you soon!
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Red Ribbon Bazaar, Dec. 3
Town of Steilacoom announcement. The Red Ribbon Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 am to 4 pm at Steilacoom High School (54 Sentinel Dr). Proceeds support the students of Steilacoom. Email redribbonbazaar@hotmail.com for more information or visit the SHS Facebook or SHS Booster Club Facebook.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood’s Washington Boulevard Detour, Dec. 1
City of Lakewood social media post. The next closure of Washington Boulevard happens tomorrow, Dec. 1. This is the fourth of five scheduled closures. This closure will last until spring 2023. Work will continue through winter, as it is not all weather dependent. Please obey all posted signs.
ilovekent.net
Kent’s Severe Weather Shelter will open nightly starting Tuesday
The Kent Severe Weather Shelter – located at Holy Spirit Church (310 3rd Avenue South) – will be activated nightly from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., starting Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 1*. SEVERE WEATHER SHELTER DETAILS:. Shelter will open nightly at 9:00 p.m. Check-in from 9-10 p.m....
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit Offering Free Rides to Warming Centers
Pierce Transit announcement. The Puget Sound is experiencing cold temperatures that are expected to last for several days. To help those who need access to transportation to get out of the cold, Pierce Transit is partnering with the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management to provide free bus or SHUTTLE (for registered SHUTTLE customers) rides to warming centers and shelters.
thurstontalk.com
Wildwood Building: Over 80 Years as a Shopping Center
There have been many businesses in the history of Olympia. One outstanding area of business activity has been the Wildwood Shopping Center, now known simply as the Wildwood Building, located at the southern edge of Olympia on Capitol Boulevard. Built at the end of the Great Depression, the Wildwood Building marked the explosive growth of the city to the south as suburbia expanded.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: ‘Tis the season!
With Christmas now four weeks away, it’s time to start spotlighting neighborhood Christmas lights. Thanks to Troy in Gatewood for sending the first photo we’ve received this year – from 41st/Portland. We appreciate your help in being on the lookout for lights – please send location tips and/or photos to westseattleblog@gmail.com, so we can feature lights nightly!
The Suburban Times
Fallen Officer Food Drive drop-off locations
City of Lakewood social media post. The Lakewood Police Department’s Fallen Officer Food Drive starts today! Check the map to see where to drop off items. Or visit the station Tues between 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. for in-person handoffs. Donations accepted at these locations until Dec. 5. Look for the Fallen Officer Food Drive bins.
southsoundmag.com
Slowing Down, with Coffee and Pastries, at Fika
It’s been a little over a month since Fika opened on the Farm 12 landscape in Puyallup. If you haven’t had a chance to embrace the Swedish custom of taking a Fika break (pronounced Feeka), it’s the perfect time to slow down and spend time with family and friends over a hot drink and bite of something sweet.
q13fox.com
Tacoma storeowners bank on Small Business Saturday to kick off holiday season
TACOMA, Wash. - Small business owners are banking on Small Business Saturday to get the holiday season started on a good note. The National Retail Federation says holiday sales grew by 14% from the year 2020 to 2021. Local business owners are hoping that shoppers turn out in larger numbers in 2022.
myedmondsnews.com
Thousands left without power Tuesday night
Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers were without power Tuesday night in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, according to the PUD outage map. There were reports of transformers blowing amid gusty winds and blowing snow but the exact cause of the outages wasn’t immediately available. Customers can check the status of outages and report one at the outage map link.
thurstontalk.com
Thurston County Asks: ‘Winter Is Coming, Are You Prepared?’
The most recent storm brought rain, wind, and power outages throughout Thurston County. While winter isn’t officially here yet, Thurston County is encouraging everyone to prepare for winter storms by checking emergency kits and learning how to be informed before, during, and after disasters strike. Winter storms can bring...
