Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Jackson-Davis leads No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 UNC
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis grew up dreaming about winning showcase college games. On Wednesday night, Indiana’s senior forward finally got a chance to celebrate a big, nationally televised victory. He had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 North Carolina 77-65. Afterward, Jackson-Davis soaked it in with […]
Jackson-Davis, Indiana Topple North Carolina; 'That's Huge For Us, Honestly'
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points and guards Jalen Hood-Schifino and Xavier Johnson book-ended an emphatic 77-65 win over preseason No. 1 North Carolina on Wednesday night, leading the Hoosiers to their seventh straight win.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide
Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game
INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball to have a large group of recruiting visitors for North Carolina game
Late evening tips during the school week typically aren’t a good match for recruiting visits. But the appeal of Indiana’s game vs. North Carolina on Wednesday evening (9:15 p.m. / ESPN) is going to cause some tired eyes in more than a few classrooms tomorrow. No. 10 IU...
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
Las Vegas invitation leave IU women underwhelmed with subpar venue
IU Women's Basketball disappointed with Las Vegas Invitational venue, coach calls it a major miss for the sport.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Center Grove finishes No. 1 in final Indiana MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Indiana came to a close last weekend with champions crowned in six classifications at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Center Grove (Greenwood) was among the winners, beating Carroll (Fort Wayne) in the Class 6A state title game. That victory helped propel the Trojans to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
19 Indianapolis restaurants Michigan fans should visit while at the Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS - University of Michigan fans will be flocking to Indianapolis this weekend to see the Wolverines take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship game. And while fans are staying in town, they’ll be looking for some local staples to dine at. Saturday night’s game is...
Fox 59
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Road rage shootings increase around Indianapolis. Road rage shootings have been plaguing the Indianapolis area in the past several...
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)
When you marry a lifelong Notre Dame fan, it's only a matter of time until you find yourself in South Bend. The city of just over 103,000 residents is largely defined by the University of Notre Dame...and its football team.
bloomingtonian.com
Catalent is laying off 400 employees according to a message sent to workers in Bloomington, Indiana
Update: Catalent sent the following response Wednesday:. “Apologies for the delay, and for the frustrating exchange with the chatbot on catalent.com. We have a statement as follows:. Since the start of the pandemic, Catalent’s Bloomington facility has played a critical role in producing the vaccines and therapies that have protected...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Indianapolis-based burger company expands operations by opening a third store in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, Indiana – Fort Wayne residents will be getting a new place to enjoy delicious food as soon as next year. An Indianapolis-based burger company will launch its operations in the building that once housed a Fazoli’s restaurant on the southwest side of Fort Wayne next year.
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
1987: End of the line for the ‘Kessler Can Opener’
Neighbors called the former Monon Railroad bridge over Kessler Boulevard the ‘Kessler Can Opener’ for the way it ripped open the oversized vehicles that tried to pass beneath it.
wbiw.com
Greenwood man killed in accident near the I-465 and I-74 interchange
INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday, at 8:27 a.m. Indiana State Troopers responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch near the interchange of I-465 and I-74 on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Sergeant John Haugh located the vehicle well off the roadway, heavily damaged with two adult males...
1 dead after crash on I-74 on Indianapolis' southeast side
One person died in a crash early Wednesday on a ramp from Interstate 74 to Interstate 465 on the city's southeast side, police say.
Current Publishing
Westfield country singer perseveres despite brain tumor
The scenario that sculpted the name James Will Watson has used the past eight years could be mistaken for lyrics to a country song: Young guy in a Corpus Christi bar ordering a drink; attractive young lady serving him doesn’t hear his name correctly because of the loud music playing; mispronounces it; and River James it is.
Man found shot to death in subdivision on Indianapolis' east side
A man was found shot to death early Wednesday in a subdivision on the city's east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
