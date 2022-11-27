ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Jackson-Davis leads No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 UNC

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis grew up dreaming about winning showcase college games. On Wednesday night, Indiana’s senior forward finally got a chance to celebrate a big, nationally televised victory. He had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 North Carolina 77-65. Afterward, Jackson-Davis soaked it in with […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide

Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Ann Arbor News

A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders

Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Road rage shootings increase around Indianapolis. Road rage shootings have been plaguing the Indianapolis area in the past several...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield country singer perseveres despite brain tumor

The scenario that sculpted the name James Will Watson has used the past eight years could be mistaken for lyrics to a country song: Young guy in a Corpus Christi bar ordering a drink; attractive young lady serving him doesn’t hear his name correctly because of the loud music playing; mispronounces it; and River James it is.
WESTFIELD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy