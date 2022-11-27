Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson plays his 100th NBA game, and the Pelicans' star has been nothing short of dominant
Zion Williamson played his 100th career NBA game on Monday night, a New Orleans Pelicans' 105-101 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, thanks to a game-winning and-1 by Williamson in the final minute. His career has been like a lightning bolt. You don't see him often, but when you do he's spectacular.
CBS Sports
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Sniffs triple-double in loss
Nurkic ended Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the Clippers with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 32 minutes. Nurkic ended just three assists shy of delivering a triple-double, and while he needed 15 shots to score 13 points, he still posted a solid stat line and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Nurkic has scored in double digits in seven games in a row, averaging 17.6 points per game while posting three double-doubles in that span.
4 realistic Kyle Kuzma trade scenarios from the Washington Wizards
At 27 years old, forward Kyle Kuzma is in the midst of a career-best season for the Washington Wizards. He’s
CBS Sports
NFL Week 13 picks: Dolphins shock 49ers, Bengals upset Chiefs, Titans stun 10-1 Eagles
If you were traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, I hope you made it back in one piece and if you were flying, I hope you weren't on Odell Beckham's plane because, man, that seems like it was a lot of drama. After being kicked off his flight, Odell had to...
CBS Sports
No. 6 Baylor, No. 14 Gonzaga clash in rematch of 2021 title game
The two teams that played in the 2021 national championship game will be on the same floor Friday night when No. 14 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Baylor in the Peacock Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D. One of the squads will receive their third loss of the season in the high-stakes...
Tramel's ScissorTales: Why Bill Belichick raves about ex-Sooner Rhamondre Stevenson
Rhamondre Stevenson was OU’s third-team tailback in 2019. Sunday night, perhaps the greatest coach in National Football League history was comparing Stevenson to two of the greatest players in NFL history. Kid you not. ...
CBS Sports
Kansas vs. Seton Hall odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 1 predictions from proven computer model
The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks will try to build off their win over Texas Southern when they face the Seton Hall Pirates in the 2022 Big 12-Big East Battle on Thursday night. Kansas suffered its first loss of the season in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game last week, but it bounced back with a win over Texas Southern on Monday. Seton Hall is riding a two-game losing streak following a disappointing loss to Siena on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Packers' Tipa Galeai: Done for season
Galeai (hamstring) had his 21-day practice window close without being moved to the active roster, so he is now out for the remainder of the season, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Galeai was injured in the team's Week 5 game with the Giants, and he was ultimately placed on IR...
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Friday
Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets. Collins exited Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. The Hawks are banged up in the frontcourt ahead of Friday's game, as Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) has also been ruled out, while Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (foot) are questionable.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Practices Thursday
McCollum (conditioning) practiced Thursday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. McCollum has missed the last four games due to the league's health and safety protocols and conditioning issues, but he seems to be trending toward returning to game action. The Pelicans haven't yet released their injury report for Friday's game against the Spurs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see McCollum back on the court after participating in practice.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Still no official return timeline
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday's loss to the Raptors that the team has "not put a specific date" on Rubio's (knee) potential return but added, "he is continuing to take steps and has a doctor's appointment coming up soon to see how everything is healing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
CBS Sports
Lakers' LeBron James questions why media hasn't asked him about Jerry Jones photo scandal
Last month, an old photo surfaced of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones taking part in a protest at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. The photo, which was dated Sept. 9, 1957, showcased a group of white students blocking the entrance to the school and projecting racial slurs at six Black students who were attempting to enter the building.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Limited impact in win
Gobert notched nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 victory over the Grizzlies. Although the Timberwolves were playing without Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) during Wednesday's win, Gobert was held to a season-low one rebound against the Grizzlies, who have allowed the fewest rebounds per game to opposing centers this year. Over his 11 appearances since returning to the court, Gobert has averaged 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game. With Towns facing a multi-week absence, Gobert should shoulder an even larger role in Minnesota's frontcourt and should be more productive when the team faces more favorable opponents than Memphis.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
CBS Sports
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
CBS Sports
Giants' Darius Slayton: Picks up illness
Slayton didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Slayton is making a surprise midweek appearance on the Giants' injury report, making him the second member of the team (running back Gary Brightwell) to come down with an illness this week. While Slayton still has a bit of time to improve ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, there's a decent chance he's listed as questionable following Thursday's absence. Friday's report may reveal as much.
CBS Sports
Watch Kansas vs. Seton Hall: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #9 Kansas Jayhawks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Seton Hall Pirates at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 1 at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. Kansas took their contest at home on Monday with ease, bagging an 87-55...
