CBS Sports

Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Still no official return timeline

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday's loss to the Raptors that the team has "not put a specific date" on Rubio's (knee) potential return but added, "he is continuing to take steps and has a doctor's appointment coming up soon to see how everything is healing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Practices Thursday

McCollum (conditioning) practiced Thursday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. McCollum has missed the last four games due to the league's health and safety protocols and conditioning issues, but he seems to be trending toward returning to game action. The Pelicans haven't yet released their injury report for Friday's game against the Spurs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see McCollum back on the court after participating in practice.
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Friday

Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets. Collins exited Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. The Hawks are banged up in the frontcourt ahead of Friday's game, as Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) has also been ruled out, while Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (foot) are questionable.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Limited impact in win

Gobert notched nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 victory over the Grizzlies. Although the Timberwolves were playing without Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) during Wednesday's win, Gobert was held to a season-low one rebound against the Grizzlies, who have allowed the fewest rebounds per game to opposing centers this year. Over his 11 appearances since returning to the court, Gobert has averaged 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game. With Towns facing a multi-week absence, Gobert should shoulder an even larger role in Minnesota's frontcourt and should be more productive when the team faces more favorable opponents than Memphis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low

With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Sniffs triple-double in loss

Nurkic ended Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the Clippers with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 32 minutes. Nurkic ended just three assists shy of delivering a triple-double, and while he needed 15 shots to score 13 points, he still posted a solid stat line and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Nurkic has scored in double digits in seven games in a row, averaging 17.6 points per game while posting three double-doubles in that span.
CBS Sports

Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad

Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort

Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday

McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday

Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Sidelined due to illness

Diggs didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Diggs and Michael Gallup were both sidelined to start Week 13 prep due to an illness that is apparently making the rounds around Dallas' locker room. The severity of the aliment remains unclear, but the star cornerback will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's primetime matchup against the Colts.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Trevor Gott: Latches on with Seattle

Gott signed a one-year contract with the Mariners on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Gott will head to the West Coast after spending the 2022 campaign with Milwaukee. He served as one of the Brewers' most dependable arms during the 2022 season, finishing with a 4.14 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go with a 44:12 K:BB across 45.2 innings. Gott is a much-needed addition for the Mariners, who have little veteran experience in the bullpen outside of Paul Sewald, Andrew Munoz and Diego Castillo.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Kansas vs. Seton Hall odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 1 predictions from proven computer model

The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks will try to build off their win over Texas Southern when they face the Seton Hall Pirates in the 2022 Big 12-Big East Battle on Thursday night. Kansas suffered its first loss of the season in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game last week, but it bounced back with a win over Texas Southern on Monday. Seton Hall is riding a two-game losing streak following a disappointing loss to Siena on Sunday.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Will not play this season

Ellis (back) will not play in 2022-23, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com. General manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed this news Thursday. It is no surprise. as Ellis has not played since Nov. 13, 2021. Unfortunately, there's a chance it could end up being the last game of his NHL career.

