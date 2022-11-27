Effective: 2022-12-01 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gates of the Mountains; Helena Valley; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters; Northern Blaine County; Northwest Beaverhead County; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Western and Central Chouteau County Two Bands of Snow Continue Slowly Southeastward At 320 PM, two bands of snow are spread from southwest to northeast along a line from Northern Beaverhead County to the Helena area, to eastern portions of the Hi-Line. These bands are producing moderate snow, with visibility of around one-half mile. Expect these bands to shift slowly southeastward through the early evening. Total accumulation over the next couple hours should total up to an inch or two at lower elevations, with a few inches likely in terrain. Exercise caution if you must travel in these areas over the next couple hours.

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO