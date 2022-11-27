Effective: 2022-12-02 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-02 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO