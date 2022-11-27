Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Knock Out Game in the Subway?BronxVoiceManhattan, NY
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $375 a month in new affordable buildingBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
Body dumped outside Bronx factory ID'd as 'Greenbook' actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., man arrested
Police identified a body found dumped outside a corrugated metal factory in the Bronx on Monday as actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., best known for his role in “Green Book.”
Driver fleeing police ran over mother, four children at Brooklyn bus stop
NEW YORK, NY – Police are continuing their investigation into a crash at a school bus stop where a vehicle driven by a suspect fleeing police ran over a mother and her four children. The children were getting off the stopped school bus at the time of the crash at 5 pm Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn’s Midwood section. A female driver fleeing police turned down Avenue J and sped through several bus stops before striking the mother and her children, police reported. The female victim, a 41-year-old mother, was rushed to the hospital along with her children, ages 1, 3, The post Driver fleeing police ran over mother, four children at Brooklyn bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
Boy, 14, fatally shot by gunmen while walking down Bronx street
The victim was shot once in the torso by two men as he walked with a friend on Morris Avenue, near E. 182nd Street, in the Fordham Manor section around 9:15 p.m.
29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK – A 29-year-old male was punched in the face and robbed of his smartphone on November 17th at around 3:37 p.m. In Brooklyn, according to the New York City Police Department. Police said the incident happened on the A train platform inside the Van Siclen station. An unknown male subject approached the victim and punch him in the face. Detectives with New York City’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn said the suspect fled the scene taking the man’s phone. A black male with a gray hoodie with a large build wearing a dark blue jacket and gray pants was The post 29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 21, cuffed for fighting 2 NYPD officers, tossing 1 like 'a rag doll'
A man was arrested after he fought with two NYPD officers who tried to stop him from blocking traffic in Brooklyn, police said.
These adorable puppies were brought in by police in Monroe
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Monroe Township arrived at the scene on North Main Street on the report of two individuals loitering in the area. When they arrived, they conducted and investigation and found a male and female subject wandering the neighborhood naked and without identification. “These pups were found in the area of North Main Street this morning. The male on the left and the female on the right were not wearing collars. They are currently at the Police Department awaiting animal control,” the Monroe Township Police Department said. At this time, no charges have been filed against The post These adorable puppies were brought in by police in Monroe appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man assaulted and robbed inside Broadway subway station in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a strong-armed robbery aboard the 1 train inside the West 50th Street and Broadway Station in Manhattan. According to detectives with the NYPD’s Midtown Precinct, an unknown male approached a 47-year-old man and, without provocation, began assaulting him, forcibly removing his property. The incident happened on November 22nd at around 1 a.m., but police released a video of the suspect on Wednesday and attempt to identify the man in the video. The suspect fled the station before the police arrived. The post Man assaulted and robbed inside Broadway subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City
NEW YORK – A 54-year-old man working at a Family Dollar Store at 130 Burnside Avenue in the Bronx was assaulted by a shoplifter last week. Detectives with the New York City’s 46th Precinct on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, a black male wearing dark clothing and a New York Yankees hat. Please said that on October 19th, at around 3:10 p.m., the suspect entered the Family Dollar Store, and was I actually caught trying to shoplift items from the business. The 54-year-old employee attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for the merchandise. The suspect The post 54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man dumped body out of car in the Bronx: NYPD
HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said. The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, […]
Man chased down the street and slashed in the Bronx
NEW YORK – A 26-year-old man was chased down the street in the Bronx last week and slashed by multiple suspects, according to the New York City Police Department. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video photos of the suspect allegedly chasing the man down Melrose Avenue in the Bronx on November 22nd. Police said after catching up to the man, he was slashed, before the suspects fled in an unknown direction. The post Man chased down the street and slashed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
'VIOLENT AND COMBATIVE': Woman assaults cops after shoplifting attempt at LI Target
A Queens woman was arrested after she tried to shoplift from a Long Island Target store and then assaulted officers trying to arrest her, police said Tuesday.
Man groped woman in Queens subway station, asked if she 'liked it': police
Police are searching for a suspect they said grabbed a woman’s buttocks inside a Queens subway station last week authorities said.
Do you know him? Suspect accused of robbing Newark Family Dollar
NEWARK, NJ – Police are searching for a man who robbed a Newark Family Dollar store on Wednesday. Fritz G. Fragé, Newark Public Safety Director, asks the public for assistance in identifying a male suspect in connection with the robbery. Family Dollar, located at 62 Broadway, was robbed shortly after 3 p.m., according to police. After attempting to shoplift several items, the suspect was confronted by a worker. He gestured as if he had a weapon and verbally threatened to shoot the worker. After fleeing, the suspect walked east on Broadway toward 7th Avenue. The suspect is described as being The post Do you know him? Suspect accused of robbing Newark Family Dollar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Paralyzed from waist down: Gruesome injuries suffered by man stabbed on Staten Island detailed by authorities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 68-year-old man suffered paralysis and other devastating injuries when he was stabbed in broad daylight at the Mariners Harbor Houses. Dyshawn Williams, 37, of Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn, faces charges that include attempted murder in the gruesome assault at about 12:25...
Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are asking the public to help identify a suspect who attacked a Hispanic man aboard a subway train in the Bronx. The attack took place on November 20th, but police released a photo of the suspect early Wednesday morning. According to police the man approached a Hispanic man aboard the southbound 6 train. The suspect then started shouting anti-Hispanic slurs at the man while he assaulted him, punching the 26-year-old male in the head. The New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct is investigating the attack. The post Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two teens sought for armed robbery on Church Street
BROOKLYN, MD – Two teens are being sought for an armed robbery at gunpoint that took place Wednesday evening on Church Street. At approximately 4:30 p.m. on November 30, 2022, officers responded to a report of a robbery of a man that had just taken place in the 300 block of Church Street in Brooklyn. According to the victim, he encountered two juvenile males, one of whom pointed a gun at him as he walked toward his residence. As soon as they received the victim’s property, both suspects fled on foot. Investigators from the Northern District are investigating the incident The post Two teens sought for armed robbery on Church Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
Alleged Philadelphia drug dealer caught with two pounds of meth, ecstasy at Newark Hotel
NEWARK, NJ – Newark Police were contacted by the management of the Spring Hill Suites, located in the 400-block of Ogletown Road, on November 14, 2022, after hotel management discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia in a hotel room. Newark Police obtained a search warrant for the room and located nearly two pounds of methamphetamine, more than 200 units of MDMA (ecstasy), other prescription medications and drug paraphernalia. Newark Police contacted the resident of the room earlier that morning in the lobby of the hotel due to a medical condition, and he was taken into custody. The resident of the room The post Alleged Philadelphia drug dealer caught with two pounds of meth, ecstasy at Newark Hotel appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old was victim of gang attack, NYPD
NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old male was the victim of a brutal gang attack in Queens, the New York City Police Department said today. The teen was beaten with a cane and stick in front of 48-02 Broadway in Queens Monday evening at around 4:15 pm. Police said the victim was assaulted by multiple suspects who fled the scene in a Mazda. Detectives with the NYPD are asking the public for help to identify the suspects. The post 15-year-old was victim of gang attack, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family pleads for safe return of service dog stolen at the Jersey Shore
TINTON FALLS, NJ – Police in Tinton Falls are asking the person who initially found Madona, a service dog to come forward and return her to her rightful owner. According to police, a good Samaritan found Madonna wearing a pink harness near Ocean Avenue and Ludlow Avenue in Spring Lake. Despite being microchipped, Madonna’s owner was unable to be contacted at the time of her disappearance. After being released back to the good Samaritan, Madonna was advised to be taken to the SPCA or Humane Society. Unfortunately, this did not happen. Police said security footage is still being reviewed, and The post Family pleads for safe return of service dog stolen at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD seek family of homeless man found dead under Bronx park overpass
The NYPD is looking to locate any family members of a man whose body was found floating under a Bronx overpass earlier this month, authorities said.
Shore News Network
119K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0