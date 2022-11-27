Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Salvation Army 18-hour bell ringing marathon raises over $9,000
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Another year in the books for Sports Director Andy Pepper as he participated in the annual bell ringing marathon on behalf of the Salvation Army. In Pepper's eighth campaign, he rang the bell for 18 hours at various locations to help raise money and encourage people to volunteer as bell ringers.
WWMT
Grand Rapids fire chief John Lehman retiring after 38 years of service
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Effective May 1, 2023, Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman will retire following a prestigious 38-year career in fire service, according to Grand Rapids officials in a release Thursday. “I have been extremely lucky to have served the City of Grand Rapids and the men...
WWMT
Western Michigan University to donate vintage aircraft parts to Hooligans Flight Team
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The high-flying tribute to veterans across the nation is getting some pieces from West Michigan. Western Michigan University is anticipated to donate parts from two vintage military aircraft to the Hooligans Flight Team during a ceremony at Western's College of Aviation Campus Friday afternoon, according to WMU officials.
WWMT
Partnership announced, expected to help nurses finish education while working
WEST MICHIGAN — Health care facilties in West Michigan may be experiencing a shortage in nurses, but a partnership announced on Tuesday is looking to help that. University of Michigan Health-West and Grand Rapids Community College are expecting to form a partnership by combining tuition support with paid on-the-job professional experience.
WWMT
Negotiations resume between Ascension Borgess Hospital and nurses
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Negotiations resumed Thursday between the administration at Ascension Borgess Hospital and its nurses. If a tentative agreement on a new contract isn’t reached by the end of the week, nurses said they will hold a strike authorization vote Monday and Tuesday. Rally: Nurses rally for...
WWMT
'Make a Veteran Smile' campaign aims to spread holiday cheer to veterans
LANSING, Mich. — With Christmas right around the corner, holiday cheer continues to spread throughout West Michigan. Michigan Veterans Homes announced their "Make a Veteran Smile" campaign Wednesday, encouraging Michiganders to send cards or letters to veterans. Veterans and Military Families Month: Michigan recognizes veterans, military families throughout November.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Community Foundation celebrates "Giving Tuesday"
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Community Foundation observed "Giving Tuesday" by throwing a party designed to raise funds for local outreach and public service programs. Organizers said the event, held at Xperience by LuXury Escapes in downtown Kalamazoo, was a chance to think globally but act locally on "Giving Tuesday's" 10th anniversary.
WWMT
Meijer is expected to donate $1 million to Midwest food pantries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shoppers who chose Meijer as their go-to, also supported local food pantries across the Midwest. Between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26, the money generated from the food bought at Meijer is expected to provide up to 4 million meals to food pantries all across the Midwest, including Kalamazoo's Loaves & Fishes.
WWMT
Three finalists selected in search for new Kalamazoo city attorney
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's come down to three candidates for the open position of Kalamazoo's city attorney. The City of Kalamazoo selected finalists William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter for the opportunity, and is expected to host a public meet and greet Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. in the Community Room at City Hall, city officials said in a release Tuesday.
WWMT
South Haven meets fundraising goal for downtown park improvement
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The City of South Haven is wrapping up a fundraising effort to build a wintertime gathering place at Dyckman Park in the city's downtown. The city beat its goal by $284, just before the deadline, to fund some much anticipated upgrades to the popular park, according to the city.
WWMT
Driver destroys Plainwell golf course, causing over $75,000 in damage
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Tire tracks ripped through holes six and seven at a Plainwell golf course Saturday, causing over $75,000 in damage. Lake Doster Golf Club may be forced to use temporary greens for the 2023 season as they recover from the financial lost, according to the golf club's Facebook post.
WWMT
Bronson Health Foundation recognized for patient, community support
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In recognition for their efforts to support patients, families, and employees, Bronson Health Foundation received the 2022 award for Excellence in Fundraising from the Association of Fundraising Professionals. “Our goal is to make sure our community has ways to partner with Bronson providers and clinical teams...
WWMT
Van crash near Edison neighborhood, one person injured
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers in the area of Portage Street and Miller Road may expect some delays while the crash of a van is being cleared. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a crash around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The driver of the Boys and Girls Club transport van...
WWMT
Eastside neighborhood in Kalamazoo expected to see new development
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The east side of Kalamazoo is expected to see a brand new redevelopment complex. Kalamazoo and the community on the east side have organizers that are helping build and refresh the east side of town with the Eastside Gateway Project. Possible: Bike lanes could be added...
WWMT
Portage to celebrate holiday season with tree lighting ceremony, festive activities
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage is gearing up to ring in the holiday season. The city is scheduled to host their Traditional Holiday & Tree Lighting Ceremony Saturday, Dec. 3 starting at 6 p.m. at the City Centre Mayor's Tree, according to officials. Kalamazoo tree lighting: Kalamazoo rings in the...
WWMT
Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker retires, deputy chief named interim
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department will soon be under new leadership as its police chief said he plans to retire by the end of January 2023. Police Chief Jim Blocker announced his retirement Thursday after serving as the chief for 8 1/2 years. Deputy Chief...
WWMT
Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies secured six emus that were on the loose Wednesday morning. The emus were found in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. A spring-loaded gate blew open from the wind, letting the emus out, according to a witness.
WWMT
Bronson Methodist Hospital tackling FLU, RSV and COVID-19 cases during holiday season
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A doctor at Bronson Methodist Hospital said although there are dozens of patients with COVID-19 in the hospital, COVID-19 cases in Michigan have remained stable. While the hospital staff is tackling COVID-19, they’re also dealing with RSV and flu cases. “So, if you combine those,...
WWMT
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
WWMT
State of the art surveillance cameras coming to Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Some new devices are coming to Benton Harbor to help fight crime. State of the art cameras are being installed over the next few weeks throughout the city. They're optimistic these new, top of the line surveillance devices can help curb some crime in...
Comments / 0