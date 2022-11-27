ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free workshop against home repair scam available for Southwest Florida residents

By Mariana Ortiz
 4 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Multiple public workshops to help residents identify home repair scams and prevent fraud will take place in December.

The workshop will include tips on how to find, hire and pay contractors to not get scammed. It will also go over the building permit process and any other information related to paperwork.

City staff from Development Services and Code Enforcement will be in attendance to help educate residents.

On Monday, Dec. 5. the workshop will be available for residents in Estero at 21100 Three Oaks Parkway, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The workshop is free of charge and will be hosted by National Alliance Against Home Repair Fraud-NAAHRF, will be held on Tuesday, December 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cape Coral-Lee County Public Library, 921 SW 39th Terrace.

The third workshop will be in Lehigh Acres at the East Co. Regional Library on 881 Gunnery Road N. From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

