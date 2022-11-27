Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Salvation Army serves meals, hands out winter apparel during Night Watch
OMAHA, Neb. — The Salvation Army of Omaha loaded up its trucks and set up in two different locations in Omaha Wednesday night for the 35th year of the Winter Night Watch program. The program is aimed to help the homeless and near-homeless by handing out food and winter...
Giving Tuesday: How to help support non profits in Nebraska and Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Nov. 29 is Giving Tuesday, a national day that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give to charity. At its core, it allows people to collaborate and celebrate generosity. It's the season of giving and there are hundreds of organizations and non-profits in Nebraska and Iowa that need your help.
Omaha shelter piloting new program focused on health for homeless
OMAHA, Neb. — For Omaha's homeless population, health issues compound the struggles they face — like finding permanent housing. A two-year pilot program is aiming to keep people experiencing homelessness out of the hospital, and get them on a positive path forward. With no permanent windows of their...
'Take burden off health care workers': Nomi Health pledges $1 million to combat mental health
In the heart of South Omaha sits One World, a crucial resource for health care within the community, especially in the era of COVID-19. "We were really hard hit with COVID. And our community was really hard hit," CEO Andrea Skolkin said. Leaving health care workers on the front line,...
Droughts past and present impacting Christmas tree farms, retailers' supply
OMAHA, Neb. — For some, there's nothing like a real tree to ring in the holidays, but for growers, retailers and suppliers, the drought has made it harder to supply enough trees for consumers. "I wanted to make sure to get out here sooner than later," Paul Gilligan said.
'Life keeps handing them challenges': Metro firefighter, teacher face unimaginable health battle
OMAHA, Neb. — A metro couple is navigating an unimaginable health battle. This latest chapter of their story includes another medical curve ball. They're both public servants: One is a firefighter, while the other is a public school teacher. Their friends hope that their giving nature is repaid as...
Jimmy Kimmel on the Durham Museum's creative way of transporting the annual Christmas tree
OMAHA, Neb. — The Durham Museum's massive Christmas tree has gone national. Omaha's annual tradition, which will be on display throughout the holiday season, was mentioned on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday night. In his monologue, Jimmy Kimmel showed how the Durham Museum and Union Pacific transported the tree...
Truck drivers ask for more time, space on icy and snowy roads
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Tuesday brought about light snow, cold temperatures, icy roads and wind across Iowa and Nebraska. Truck drivers who stopped at Sapp Bros. in Council Bluffs before returning to the interstate offered up tips, advice and words of caution for everyone driving. Jeff Connett drives a...
Outage impacting emergency services in 3 Nebraska counties, according to officials
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — An outage is impacting 911 service for three Nebraska counties, according to officials. Officials said the 911 system is down for Butler, Platte and Saunders counties. In Saunders County, residents can call 402-443-1000 for emergencies. There is no indication at this time to the cause...
Winter weather brings snow to Nebraska, Omaha area Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Snow is sticking to the ground across Nebraska as a winter storm moves through the area Tuesday. See scenes from the wintry mix in Pilger, Ponca and Randolph from the Nebraska Department of Transportation in the video at the top of the screen. Viewers also help...
Youth advocates defend state juvenile laws for murder cases
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Douglas County Attorney is calling for another look into how state laws treat juveniles in murder cases. The call comes after three 13-year-old boys were arrested in the month of November in two separate homicides. Two are facing charges in the September death of...
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this winter?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
Missing inmate reported from Lincoln's Community Corrections Center
LINCOLN, Neb. — A missing inmate was reported Thursday from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 37-year-old Richard Reynolds left his work facility in Waverly early Thursday morning. Staff members found Reynolds' monitoring device in a parking lot near N. 148th Street...
Former Nebraska assistant prison warden is sentenced for unauthorized communications with inmate
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — She was the assistant warden at one of the biggest prisons in Nebraska one year ago. Now, she'll spend a year behind bars at the Lancaster County Jail for having unlawful contact with an inmate and providing him with a cellphone. Sarah Torsiello, 46, publicly...
Stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska reopens after crash requiring specialized hazmat cleanup
OMAHA, Neb. — A stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska has reopened after a crash Tuesday required specialized hazmat cleanup, according to the state patrol. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said I-80 from Shelton to Wood River, a distance of about 8 miles, has reopened after being closed for about 24 hours.
Wintry mix, light snow bring slick conditions, power outages to Omaha area on Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A wet, wintry mix is expected to impact the Omaha area on Tuesday, which is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. The morning drizzle, which is causing wet roads, should switch to a light mix by mid-morning as temperatures drop below freezing. Anything that is not treated could become slick, especially elevated surfaces.
Attorney for Omaha man accused of killing two women files motion to determine competency
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The attorney for the Omaha man accused of killing his grandma and great-grandma wants the Douglas County court to determine if he's competent to stand trial. Gage Walter, 27, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and three counts of use of...
Crime Stoppers: Clumsy thief steals gun from Omaha pawn shop
OMAHA, Neb. — A thief saw his opportunity to strike at an Omaha pawn show, and then followed it up with some quick talking. Now there's another stolen gun out there. The suspect was inside a pawn shop south of 24th and L streets — it was around 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 1.
One person dies after construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., construction workers were attempting to connect two pipes on the side of the roadway near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive, according to Omaha police. A bucket connected to a backhoe detached and...
Mickey Joseph accused of physically assaulting, choking his wife, according to court documents
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph is accused of physically assaulting and choking his wife, according to court documents. The former Nebraska interim football coach was arrested Wednesday and is charged with strangulation. Around 1:54 p.m., officers responded to a residence near S 34th Street and Tree Line Drive for...
