Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Giving Tuesday: How to help support non profits in Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Nov. 29 is Giving Tuesday, a national day that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give to charity. At its core, it allows people to collaborate and celebrate generosity. It's the season of giving and there are hundreds of organizations and non-profits in Nebraska and Iowa that need your help.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha shelter piloting new program focused on health for homeless

OMAHA, Neb. — For Omaha's homeless population, health issues compound the struggles they face — like finding permanent housing. A two-year pilot program is aiming to keep people experiencing homelessness out of the hospital, and get them on a positive path forward. With no permanent windows of their...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Truck drivers ask for more time, space on icy and snowy roads

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Tuesday brought about light snow, cold temperatures, icy roads and wind across Iowa and Nebraska. Truck drivers who stopped at Sapp Bros. in Council Bluffs before returning to the interstate offered up tips, advice and words of caution for everyone driving. Jeff Connett drives a...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Winter weather brings snow to Nebraska, Omaha area Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Snow is sticking to the ground across Nebraska as a winter storm moves through the area Tuesday. See scenes from the wintry mix in Pilger, Ponca and Randolph from the Nebraska Department of Transportation in the video at the top of the screen. Viewers also help...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Youth advocates defend state juvenile laws for murder cases

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Douglas County Attorney is calling for another look into how state laws treat juveniles in murder cases. The call comes after three 13-year-old boys were arrested in the month of November in two separate homicides. Two are facing charges in the September death of...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this winter?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Missing inmate reported from Lincoln's Community Corrections Center

LINCOLN, Neb. — A missing inmate was reported Thursday from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 37-year-old Richard Reynolds left his work facility in Waverly early Thursday morning. Staff members found Reynolds' monitoring device in a parking lot near N. 148th Street...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Wintry mix, light snow bring slick conditions, power outages to Omaha area on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. — A wet, wintry mix is expected to impact the Omaha area on Tuesday, which is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. The morning drizzle, which is causing wet roads, should switch to a light mix by mid-morning as temperatures drop below freezing. Anything that is not treated could become slick, especially elevated surfaces.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Clumsy thief steals gun from Omaha pawn shop

OMAHA, Neb. — A thief saw his opportunity to strike at an Omaha pawn show, and then followed it up with some quick talking. Now there's another stolen gun out there. The suspect was inside a pawn shop south of 24th and L streets — it was around 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 1.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person dies after construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., construction workers were attempting to connect two pipes on the side of the roadway near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive, according to Omaha police. A bucket connected to a backhoe detached and...
OMAHA, NE

