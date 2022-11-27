ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Police: Pennsylvania teenager allegedly confesses to murder over Instagram

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxFI8_0jPGOoB500

BENSALEM, Pa. — A teenager in Pennsylvania allegedly confessed to murder over Instagram, police say.

According to a news release from Bensalem Police Department, officers received a call on Friday just after 4 p.m. about a possible murder. The caller told officers that her daughter got a video chat on Instagram from a 16-year-old acquaintance. In the video, the teenager allegedly said that he killed someone. BPD said that the video allegedly flipped to show of legs and feet of another person covered in blood. The teenager also allegedly asked for some help in getting rid of the body.

According to WPVI, the teenager was later identified as Joshua Cooper, 16. Officers went to Cooper’s house, which was located at the Top of the Ridge Trailer Park. As the officers approached the home, they saw a young man run out of the back. He was found later near the trailer park.

According to WPVI, the victim -- a juvenile girl -- was found on the floor of the bathroom with an apparent gunshot wound.

BPD said that it was reportedly apparent that someone tried to clean up the crime scene.

Cooper has been charged as an adult on charges of criminal homicide and possessing instruments of crime and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, according to BPD. Cooper has been denied bail and has been sent to a juvenile detention center.

BPD is asking anyone with information to call Detective Ryan Kolb at 215-633-3746 or Detective Shawn Smith at 215-633-3687.

Latest trending news:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Police: Off-duty deputy accidentally shot daughter with AR-15 while drunk

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida man is facing charges after police said he accidentally shot his daughter while trying to show his son how to clean a gun. Daniel Weber, a deputy with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, was home with his family the day before Thanksgiving when he wanted to show his son, who is under 18, how to clean an AR-15 rifle, police told WPTV.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files $50M suit

NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week's mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — "who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior."
VIRGINIA STATE
WOKV

Tortoises stolen from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm

St. Augustine, Fla. — The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park is asking for help finding two Galapagos tortoises that were stolen from the zoo Nov. 30. The tortoises are endangered and have been at the zoo since 2017 as part of a captive breeding program. The zoo did...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
WOKV

Motion to move Aiden Fucci’s murder trial

St. Augustine, Fla. — Aiden Fucci’s defense team wants his trial moved out of St. Johns County. A motion filed last week said “pretrial publicity has impaired the ability to secure fair and impartial jurors.”. It’s a common request in high-profile cases. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Landmark trial on Arkansas trans youth medical ban wraps up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — The nation's first trial on a ban on gender-confirming care for children ended Thursday, as Arkansas wrapped up its case defending the prohibition with testimony from an endocrinologist opposed to such treatments for minors. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody, who is considering...
ARKANSAS STATE
WOKV

Lava from Hawaii volcano slows its approach to key highway

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — (AP) — Rivers of glowing lava oozing from the world's largest volcano shouldn't be able to reach the main highway linking the east and west coasts of Hawaii's Big Island for at least a week, an official said Thursday. The lava flowing down Mauna Loa...
HAWAII STATE
WOKV

Hawaii eruption brings tourism boon during slow season

HILO, Hawaii — (AP) — The spectacle of glowing-hot lava spewing from Hawaii's Mauna Loa has drawn thousands of visitors and is turning into a tourism boon for this Big Island town near the world’s largest volcano. Some hotels in and around Hilo are becoming fully booked...
HILO, HI
WOKV

Affordable housing complex in St. Johns County will host ribbon-cutting ceremony in December

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County is planning to cut the ribbon on the newly completed San Marcos Heights Affordable Housing Complex. The county says it played a significant role in securing the funding for this project. It was thorough the submission of an application to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for HUD Disaster Relief funds after Hurricane Matthew that the project was made possible.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
103K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy