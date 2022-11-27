Read full article on original website
JFK airport flight cancellations, delays continue as New Yorkers arrive home
Flight cancellations and delays are reaching into the thousands as families try to make their way back home after the Thanksgiving holidays.
These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage
A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
How your checked bag gets to your destination and why some get lost, according to a ramp agent for a major airline
4.5 million Americans are expected to fly this week for Thanksgiving. "Tonight is definitely our heavy night ... We've just got to power through it," an LAX ramp agent said.
TSA to conduct additional training after passenger is allowed on a flight with two boxcutters, agency says
The Transportation Security Administration is admitting multiple failures and is instituting alerts to security officers at airports nationwide after a man got through a checkpoint with two box cutters. The move comes as passengers are expected to flood airports ahead of Thanksgiving.
travelawaits.com
A New Survey Says These Are The Best Layover Airports — Our Experts Weigh In
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Layovers can really put a damper on your travel plans. But a recent study suggests there are some airports where you might actually want a long layover! ParkSleepFly recently released a survey of the busiest U.S. airports to enjoy a layover. Their criteria included food and beverages, hygiene, service, customer satisfaction, shopping, and hotel availability.
Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly
Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
airlive.net
TSA at New York JFK Airport noticed ginger fur sticking out of a suitcase when an x-ray confirmed their suspicions
Security staff at a United States airport got a big surprise when they spotted a cat inside a traveller’s bag. TSA at New York Airport noticed ginger fur sticking out of a suitcase when an x-ray confirmed their suspicions: there was a cat in the bag. The traveller said...
Elite Daily
2022’s Best Black Friday Travel Deals Include $39 Flights
While getting new clothes and the latest electronics for the holidays is always exciting, nothing quite beats an experiential gift. A once-in-a-lifetime vacation to your dream destination is worth more than any physical present under your tree — but airfare and other travel-related costs can definitely put a dent in your budget. That’s why a vacation may be the present you want to treat yourself to this year, and these Black Friday travel deals for 2022 will help you save hundreds of dollars on a 2023 getaway.
Woman Shares Secret to Cheap Flights That's Better Than Travel Tuesday
It's safe to say most people don't know about this.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now
Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
How some people can end up living at airports for months -- even years -- at a time
Some do so of their own accord, using airport amenities to meet their basic needs. Others, however, would rather be anywhere else -- and find themselves at the mercy of bureaucratic wrangling.
New York TSA finds live cat in luggage at JFK airport: ‘Cat’s out of the bag’
TSA officers in New York at JFK Airport discovered a live orange cat while scanning bags in an X-ray machine.
Airport worker goes to hotel to do passenger’s make up after airline lost her luggage
A woman received a special act of kindness from an airport worker after her luggage was lost while transferring flights.Hana Sofia Lopes, a Luxembourg-born Portuguese actor, was traveling from the European country to Montreal, Canada – with a brief stay in New York City – when she lost all her bags, days before she was beginning production on a movie.When she landed in New York City, Lopes was left only with the clothes she was wearing during her flight from Luxembourg. “Here I am in New York, with no clothes other than those I was wearing during the flight....
Thrillist
A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe
Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
Thrillist
Get Roundtrip Flights to Top European Cities for Less Than $500
If you're already fantasizing about your 2023 travel plans, join the club. Thankfully, there's time to book some ultra cheap travel, so you can take one of your dream trips without breaking your bank account. Between January and March 2023, flights out of multiple US cities to Rome, Munich, and Frankfurt are as cheap as $460. The Points Guy first reported on the deal, which was flagged by Scott's Cheap Flights.
Flight Attendant Shares Security Checklist for 'Sketchy' Hotel Rooms
In her now-viral video, Haley Michelle Williams encouraged travelers to place TV remotes on their room door handles and conduct "mirror tests."
tripsavvy.com
Airport Security Upgrade: UK on Track to Remove Carry-on Liquid Limits
The U.K. is gearing up to make travel easier by eliminating one of most travelers' least-favorite restrictions. The Times recently reported that airports in the U.K. are considering eliminating the size limitation on liquids in carry-on bags by 2024. Currently, similarly to the U.S., the U.K. allows liquids that are...
liveandletsfly.com
Union Reminds Flight Attendants That They Must Check Out Of Layover Hotels, Settle Incidental Charges
A short memo caught my eye to United Airlines flight attendants from its union. Apparently, some flight attendants are not checking out of layover hotels and some may even be running up charges for incidental purchases and not settling them. It’s an important reminder that we all should check out of hotels rather than just depart.
Should I Get To Philadelphia Airport Early To Have Lunch At The Centurion Lounge?
I have an upcoming trip to Philadelphia and haven’t flown there in years, except for that time when our JetBlue flight was diverted there for a medical emergency. Since my flight home doesn’t leave until mid-afternoon, I have the opportunity to get to the airport a little earlier than usual and possibly check out the AMEX Centurion Lounge.
