Joplin, MO

Weekend Wrap (Nov. 26 & 28)

By Andre Louque
 4 days ago

Man convicted of Joplin murder feat in upcoming Netflix Crime Documentary

JOPLIN, Mo. (KOAM-TV 7) — Netflix is poised to release I Am a Killer Season 4 on December 21. The trailer is out and features Joplin, Missouri, convicted killer Gary Black. Click here to learn more.

Joplin Police set perimeter to locate man who fled car stop

JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Friday evening, November 25, 2022 reports of numerous Joplin Police officers setting a perimeter near 20th and S. Connecticut Ave. Click here to learn more.

Four killed on Thanksgiving night crash, I-44 at Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding quadruple fatal crash along I-44 near Springfield on Thanksgiving night, November 24, 2022. Click here to learn more.

Second body recovered, weekend drowning incident at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Saturday afternoon November 26, 2022 just before 2:45 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol state they were requested to assist in locating two people at Lake of the Ozarks. Click here to learn more.

Charges filed for Columbia man who allegedly shot at multiple residences

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Prosecutors filed charges for a Columbia, Mo. man who fired multiple shots into a multi-resident living area on November 25. Click here to learn more.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

