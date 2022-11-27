ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Brown has 18 in Ohio's 72-58 victory against Alabama State

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jPGNOO600

Miles Brown scored 18 points as Ohio beat Alabama State 72-58 on Sunday.

Brown was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Bobcats (3-3). AJ Clayton added 13 points while going 5 of 10 (1 for 4 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Ben Roderick recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Hornets (1-7) were led by Isaiah Range, who posted 26 points and two steals. Antonio Madlock added 11 points for Alabama State. Duane Posey also had six points and eight rebounds.

———

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC News

ABC News

926K+
Followers
195K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy