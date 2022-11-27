ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Washington

Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup

All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field. It's a painful yet fair truth. Two teams from each of the eight groups must go home and the bracket whittled down before the tournament can go on.
NBC Washington

Social Media Goes Crazy Over USMNT Win, Advancement to Knockout Round

After two stressful hours and 100 minutes of play, the U.S. Men's National Team has in fact survived and advanced. The young American squad held on to a 1-0 lead to beat Iran and punch its ticket into the Round of 16. The game was not for the faint of...
CBS Sports

World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates, gr

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and you can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
NBC Washington

What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 29

The days of setting your alarm clock to 5 a.m. ET or 2 a.m. PT is now a thing of the past. Tuesday's 2022 World Cup action is the first day of the third and final group stage of games ahead of the Round of 16. Through two rounds of...
NBC Washington

Senegal Captain Kalidou Koulibaly Nets Go-Ahead Goal Vs. Ecuador

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal’s captain has put his team one step closer to the knockout stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Kalidou Koulibaly put his team up 2-1 over Ecuador...
The Associated Press

China lockdown protests pause as police flood city streets

HONG KONG (AP) — With police out in force, there was no word of additional protests against strict government anti-pandemic measures Tuesday in Beijing, as temperatures fell well below freezing. Shanghai, Nanjing and other cities where online calls to gather had been issued were also reportedly quiet. Rallies against...
NBC Washington

How to Watch Mexico Vs. Saudi Arabia in Group C World Cup Match

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. El Tri is in desperate need of three points on Wednesday. Mexico heads into its final Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the verge of...
NBC Washington

Canelo Álvarez Apologizes to Lionel Messi for ‘Out of Place' Comments

Canelo Álvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi following a situation that went viral in Argentina’s locker room after its win against Mexico on Saturday. After Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a pivotal Group C matchup, Messi was seen in the Argentine locker room taking off his cleats that simultaneously moved a Mexican national team jersey on the floor with his foot.
NBC Washington

History Being Made During Germany-Costa Rica Group E Finale

History is being made in Qatar on Thursday, Dec. 1 during Germany and Costa Rica’s Group E finale at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This fixture will not only be a determinant of who will advance to the round of 16, but it will also be run entirely by female referees – which is something we have never seen before.
NBC Washington

England's Harry Kane Ties David Beckham Assists at 2002 World Cup

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Harry Kane became the first English player to assist three goals at a single World Cup since David Beckham in 2002, who also had three. The historic milestone by...
AOL Corp

Qatar denies report it colluded with Iran to stifle dissent at World Cup

Qatar has reportedly been cooperating with Iran on an effort to control which media outlets cover the World Cup in a bid to ensure the event is beneficial to the Iranian regime, an accusation the host nation denies. An audio tape obtained by Iran International reportedly contains discussions between a...

