ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Zambians to Sue Mining Giant Anglo American for Lead Poisoning

KABWE — A court in South Africa last week ruled that U.N. experts can intervene in a class action lawsuit against mining giant Anglo American over lead poisoning in Zambia. South African and British lawyers filed the lawsuit on behalf of about 140,000 Zambian children and women whose health was allegedly damaged by a colonial-era lead mine. Anglo American has denied wrongdoing at the Kabwe mine, which it was involved in from the 1920s to 1970s.
Voice of America

Religious Groups Aim to Redefine Symbol Linked to War, Hatred

When Dr. Sheetal Deo celebrated the Hindu festival of lights called Diwali recently, she did not think it would be considered offensive. But she got a letter from officials at her building in New York City telling her to remove her Diwali decorations because it “had a swastika on it.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy