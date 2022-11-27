Read full article on original website
Viva Magenta! What Pantone’s colour of the year tells us about 2023
It exists between blue and red, warm and cool, to be found on a spectrum all its own. It is 150 years old yet still future-facing, at once digital and primordial. It is – to quote its creators – “brave, fearless and pulsating”. It is Viva Magenta, Pantone’s colour of 2023.
Tell Us What Happened To The Loners And Outcasts Of Your School
Just because they didn't make a splash back then doesn't mean they're not making waves now.
Voice of America
Zambians to Sue Mining Giant Anglo American for Lead Poisoning
KABWE — A court in South Africa last week ruled that U.N. experts can intervene in a class action lawsuit against mining giant Anglo American over lead poisoning in Zambia. South African and British lawyers filed the lawsuit on behalf of about 140,000 Zambian children and women whose health was allegedly damaged by a colonial-era lead mine. Anglo American has denied wrongdoing at the Kabwe mine, which it was involved in from the 1920s to 1970s.
Voice of America
Religious Groups Aim to Redefine Symbol Linked to War, Hatred
When Dr. Sheetal Deo celebrated the Hindu festival of lights called Diwali recently, she did not think it would be considered offensive. But she got a letter from officials at her building in New York City telling her to remove her Diwali decorations because it “had a swastika on it.”
