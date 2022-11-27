Read full article on original website
Carlos Chambers
3d ago
Time mismanagement at the end of regulation cost the BUCS this game, you have three timeouts left why don't you use them instead of letting ten to twelve seconds run off the clock before you attempt another play
Reply
7
Common Sense
3d ago
They lost due to extremely poor timeout management in the last 20 seconds. They dilly dallied in calling an extremely crucial timeout.
Reply
5
Valerie
3d ago
Brady is playing like he’s 45yrs old. A little forgetfulness is in full affect. He really needs to go sit down somewhere, instead of fighting for the wrong type of ring. It’s going to be all for nothing.
Reply(1)
3
Comments / 16