Izabel Goulart models ‘love’ look for Germany’s Kevin Trapp at 2022 World Cup

By Jaclyn Hendricks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ji4ZA_0jPGN7T000

Model Izabel Goulart has got the look of “love.”

On Sunday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 38, gave fans a sneak peek at her World Cup ensemble for Germany’s Group E match versus Spain, where her fiancé, German goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, is competing.

“Red for love @kevintrapp,” Goulart captioned a post on her Instagram Story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQBmc_0jPGN7T000
Model Izabel Goulart supports fiancé Kevin Trapp ahead of his World Cup match for Germany.
Instagram/Izabel Goulart

In the photo, Goulart — who has been engaged to Trapp for years — is seen wearing a red bandeau top with a matching red lip. She also gave Trapp a special shoutout in a separate post.

“On my way to you!!” she gushed of the 32-year-old Trapp.

Germany is currently at the bottom of the Group E standings following a shocking loss to Japan last Wednesday and a draw with Spain on Sunday. Germany can still advance with a win over Costa Rica on Thursday, plus a Spain win over Japan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47aE5H_0jPGN7T000
Izabel Goulart and Kevin Trapp
Instagram/Izabel Goulart

Although Goulart has been supporting her future husband at this year’s tournament, she’s also backing her home nation of Brazil, which defeated Serbia on Thursday, 2-0.

“Football unites the world !! Cheering for Brazil, Veeem Hexa !!!!!” Goulart exclaimed on Instagram last week when she showed off her manicure that supported both Brazil and Germany.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart)

“Showing love and support for my fiancé and his country that have always been so supportive throughout out my career,” she continued.

A former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Goulart has walked in numerous runway shows throughout her career, including Zuhair Murad and Emilio Pucci, among others.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBPzz_0jPGN7T000
Germany's Kevin Trapp looks on prior to a World Cup match against Japan on Nov. 23, 2022.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oT16y_0jPGN7T000
Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp during a training session on Nov. 26, 2022.
dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Goulart has been dating Trapp since 2015, with the couple announcing their engagement three years later.

“Soon to be Mrs Trapp,” Goulart shared on Instagram in July 2018. “When you meet the one who changes your life in every sense then you are sure that he is the right one!”

