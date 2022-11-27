ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
DENVER, CO
92Q

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Speaks Out On Lamar Jackson’s Tweet After Backlash

  Following the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 loss Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars, things got a bit heated on social media between Lamar Jackson and a fan. The fan on twitter sent out a series of tweets saying that the Ravens should “Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team.” Well of course […] The post Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Speaks Out On Lamar Jackson’s Tweet After Backlash appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger calls out Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada once again

Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t been shy about his feelings for Steelers' OC Matt Canada this season. He's back at it again. On this week's episode of "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger," kicker Chris Boswell’s comments in Week 6 came into discussion. "It ain’t 'cause of you. I can guarantee you that much," Boswell said heading to the locker room following the Steelers win over the Buccaneers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: Why Greg Roman’s offense needs to be ‘faster’ before the snap

If anything has summed up the Ravens’ slow-going, late-snapping, barely-beating-the-play-clock offense this season, it might not be the delay-of-game penalty they took in the first quarter Sunday. It might be what came immediately afterward. After watching a flag turn second-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 10-yard line into second-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 15, the Ravens broke their huddle with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Mike Tomlin: “I have no response” to 19-3 Monday night record

The Steelers have always been a tough out under Mike Tomlin, who’s now in his 16th year as head coach and has a .631 regular-season winning percentage. But Tomlin’s teams have been particularly good on Monday Night Football. With the Week 12 victory over Indianapolis, Pittsburgh is 19-3 on Monday nights since Tomlin took over in 2007.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson lands on injury report

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the team’s injury report for the third-straight week after not finishing practice Wednesday, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. This is not a continuation of any previous injuries and his status for the weekend is still far from determined. Two weeks ago, Jackson...
BALTIMORE, MD
WETM 18 News

Bills legend Cornelius Bennett talks current Buffalo team

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Buffalo Bills legend was in Hornell for a great cause. Five-time NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Cornelius Bennett was a recent guest of honor at The 47th Annual Hornell Sports Night. A night dedicated to raising money for The Special Olympics and local sports groups, Bennett gave a memorable speech about […]
HORNELL, NY
Wbaltv.com

Ravens Week 13 preview: Ravens need a bounce-back win against Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens (7-4) are looking to return to their winning ways against the Denver Broncos (3-8) as they host the AFC West opponent in Baltimore on Sunday. After a disappointing last-second loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, a convincing win would go a long way to building momentum toward a playoff run.
BALTIMORE, MD
E! News

Kelly Stafford Reacts to Matthew Stafford's Return to NFL Concussion Protocol

Watch: NFL Rams Coach Sean McVay Helps Donate $50K to Support Ukraine. Kelly Stafford isn't playing games when it comes to her husband's health. More than a week after Matthew Stafford was placed in NFL concussion protocol for the second time this season, Kelly shared her thoughts on the Los Angeles Rams quarterback's possible return to the field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy