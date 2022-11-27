Read full article on original website
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Kiwi's Coolness
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners made its anime debut around the world earlier this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of just how cool Kiwi was! The Studio Trigger take on the massive Cyberpunk franchise tossed fans into a futuristic world full of characters with memorable designs. It wasn't a long series run by any means, but if reactions to the series since its premiere on Netflix have been any indication, the anime made quite a lot of waves with fans nonetheless. Even still, fans are holding out hope that there might even be more of it someday in the future.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares New Look at Episode 10
My Hero Academia is back at the top of its game, and we have season six to thank. You may not have known it was coming, but the anime's most intense arc yet has been playing out on TV since the fall season began. Now, fans are gearing up for episode 10 this weekend, and we have been given a new look at the release.
Sonic Frontiers Gets a '90s Anime Makeover in New Poster
Sonic Frontiers is out now, and the open-world game is giving fans a totally different look at Sonic the Hedgehog. With Sega on their side, Sonic's latest mission takes him on a wild adventure through the Starfall Islands in order to collect the Chaos Emeralds. With Doctor Eggman on the loose, Sonic Frontiers has one of the most robust stories of anime game in the IP, and one artist decided it was only right to give it an anime makeover.
Dragon Ball Super Creator Addresses the Anime's Timeline
Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and honestly? It is a challenge just to keep the story's timeline straight. Over the years, so much has happened, and its many sequels have blurred the story's chronology. Of course, there is one person keeping track of the timeline, and that happens to be creator Akira Toriyama. So obviously, fans tuned in recently when the artist addressed the timeline in a rare new statement.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is Now the Anime's Top-Grossing Film
Dragon Ball Super has done it again. Just when you think the series has peaked, it finds more ways to rake in dough. Earlier this year, that was made clear when Toei Animation walked about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero with Gohan at the lead. And now, the latest box office numbers have confirmed the movie is the anime's top-grossing feature to date.
Amouranth says “life is better” after swapping hot tub streams for ‘Overwatch’
Content warning: This article contains descriptions of domestic abuse. Twitch streamer and social media influencer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has taken to Twitter to inform fans that “life is better,” after her public split from her husband following accusations that he was abusive in their relationship. Amouranth...
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
One of Marvel’s best villains might return to fight the Avengers again
Marvel confirmed earlier this year what we’ve been thinking about for the better part of the last three years. Avengers: Secret Wars will be the next Endgame-like MCU adventure, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty acting as an introduction, just like Infinity War. That’s to say that we’re in the Multiverse Saga, with Kang (Jonathan Majors) being the next big villain Avengers will have to battle.
"Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" Has A Trailer, And It Looks Absolutely Action-Packed
"I've come to believe it's not so much what you believe, it's how hard you believe it."
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
Fairy Tail Cosplay Catches Fire With Natsu
Fairy Tail might be getting ready to heat up our screens in the near future as the franchise's next anime is now in the works, and one awesome cosplay is helping to keep the fires alive with a fiery take on Natsu Dragneel! Hiro Mashima currently might be in the thick of his latest series, Edens Zero, but he has never quite forgotten the major series he had ended prior. Fairy Tail's original manga and anime run might have wrapped a few years ago, but the creator has been keeping the story with an official sequel series that is getting an anime of its own soon too.
Netflix coming under fire from ‘Wednesday’ fans over alleged queerbaiting
Netflix’s new series Wednesday shows every sign of becoming a new hit for the streaming provider. The show, a spooky mystery/horror/comedy based on The Addams Family produced and directed by gothic grandmaster Tim Burton is garnering favorable reviews from audiences and critics alike and huge kudos for its titular lead performance by Jenna Ortega. But some have noticed that despite taking place in a school for “outcasts” and marginalized folk there don’t seem to be many …or any, LGBTQ characters. Which is causing many to cry “queerbaiting!”
The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed By Star Wars
Star Wars has revealed that The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on March 1, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. The official announcement was made via Twitter today, with the Star Wars official Twitter posting that "The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus." Star War fans have been eagerly awaiting the official return date of The Mandalorian, after an exciting first trailer for Season 3 was released, teasing how Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young war Grogu (Baby Yoda) will be on a quest to restore the planet Mandalore – even as rival factions like those led by Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) clash with their mission.
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Gives Fans First Look at Fan Favorites
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to land next year and won't just be bringing back the live-action iteration of Cybertron's finest, but will also introduce the Maximals and Predacons to the silver screen for the first time. With Optimus Primal set to be voiced by Ron Perlman, the leader of the Maximals won't be alone as the new trailer has plenty of fan-favorite Transformers tucked away in the footage who might come as a surprise to those who have been following the live-action adventure.
Marvel’s newest mutant is the actual Sherlock Holmes
Surely one of the most puzzling things about the Jonathan Hickman era of X-Men, to new readers, was that the name of one of its most pivotal characters is Irene Adler. Better known by her mutant moniker, Destiny, Krakoa’s fate seemed to revolve around her, the question of whether she could be resurrected, and what dire consequences that resurrection seemed to promise. She was a big deal! And she inexplicably shared a name with a rather famous 130-year-old crime fiction character.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Reveals New Season 2 Cast Members and Replaces Actor
A new season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings with it all-new adventures and exciting additions to the impressive ensemble of the series, with Prime Video revealing new cast members heading to Middle-earth for Season 2. The new cast members include Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen 'Zates' Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson. Additionally, the role of Orc leader Adar will be played by Sam Hazeldine in Season 2, who was previously played by Joseph Mawle. Stay tuned for details on the development of Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Before you ask, ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega made her MCU debut a decade ago
If you can name an actor who has worked in the last ten years, there’s a very good chance they’ve been in a Marvel movie as we’d like to remind you all Jenna Ortega has already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star of Netflix’s current...
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has Another Secret Celebrity Cameo
James Gunn has been pretty busy this month with his new role as the Co-CEO of DC Studios after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav appointed him and Peter Safran to lead their new imprint. Gunn recently revealed that all DC Universe projects will be interconnected including their film, TV, animation, and video games. Before next year is up, the director will finish up his tenure with Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of the two premiered on Disney+ last week and according to reviews it was á brilliant entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the introduction of Kevin Bacon fans didn't expect another character to appear. When the actor first appears on screen, he's talking to his wife and the voice over the phone just so happens to be Kyra Sedgwick.
Willow Fans Are Already Obsessed With a New Romance
The first two episodes of Willow were released on Disney+ yesterday, and the show is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 84% critics score. Unfortunately, it looks like the new series is getting review-bombed on the site due to the fact that there's a queer romance at the forefront of the story. While there was an lgbtq couple featured in Andor, Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Jade (Erin Kellyman) in Willow mark the first romance that is front and center in a Lucasfilm project. Despite the fact that the show has a 38% audience score thanks to some gross trolls, there are many fans who are extremely happy about the romance between Kit and Jade.
Spider-Man 4 is reportedly on the way – and it might affect Marvel's Thunderbolts
Spider-Man 4 could thwip its way into theaters as early as mid-2024, according to multiple industry insiders. Reliable Marvel movie leakers, including Tom Smith (opens in new tab) and The Cosmic Circus' Alex P. (opens in new tab), claim Spidey's fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) flick will swing into cinemas sooner than we think.
