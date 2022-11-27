ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Five North Carolina Men Arrested In Florida For Stealing Over 180 Catalytic Converters

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
Deputies have arrested five suspects in connection to a large-scale catalytic converter theft operation, which occurred near the 2600 block of Center Road in Ft. Pierce on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, 2022.

According to deputies, the closing manager of a local business in St. Lucie County contacted 911 at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Friday after locating two suspicious ladders positioned along a perimeter wall.

Once on the scene, responding units were able to locate four suspects: Carlos Martinez, 30, Carlos Umberto Argueta Bonnila, 51, Jose Octovio Martin Hernandez, 51, and Jose Odair Martinez Funez, 39.

A fifth suspect, Ladonte Shaquille Hill, 29, was identified and later apprehended at a nearby hotel.

At this time, detectives believe that these suspects, who traveled to St. Lucie County, Florida, from North Carolina, are responsible for approximately 180 catalytic converter thefts from this single location.

This number is expected to rise as the investigation continues.

“Catalytic converters are targeted by thieves for their precious metals. With the arrest of these five individuals, we hope to deny their precious freedom for a long time so they don’t victimize anyone else,” said Sheriff Mascara.

All five suspects were arrested and transported to the St. Lucie County Jail for burglary of an occupied structure, possession of burglary tools with intent to use, and grand theft. Each suspect is being held on a $190,000 bond.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 107

Don Ames
4d ago

They may be from North Carolina but are they citizens of this country? These scrap yards that purchase the catalytic converters are just as guilty as the thief when someone walks in with 20 of them and these people are not licensed mechanics.Where I'm from to recycle cans I have to show verified identity.

Reply(7)
72
FL-native-cracker
3d ago

I’d love to catch one of these dude under my truck trying to steal from me. Between my 2 loving pit bulls and my smith/Wesson 357 I promise you they would change profession. 👍👍

Reply
42
Ryan
3d ago

If we start removing fingers every time someone steals… eventually the problem resolves itself. One thing we can all agree with… nobody likes a thief.

Reply(3)
33
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Texas Fraudster Sentenced To Prison

A Texas man was sentenced Wednesday to 44 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for wire fraud. According to court documents, Sergio Soto Jr., 35, of San Antonio, operated two businesses, iPhone Buyerz and Phone Dropz, through which he claimed to
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flkeysnews.com

Three Florida Keys commercial fishermen accused of raiding lobster traps

Three Florida Keys commercial fishermen were arrested last week after state fish and wildlife police officers say they raided other commercial anglers’ lobster traps. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers began watching the crew of the Dawn Marie last Wednesday morning after receiving reports that people were stealing from traps in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Decision Delayed On Florida Casino Deal

Florida gambling regulators on Thursday refused to sign off on the sale of Magic City Casino, one of the state’s oldest pari-mutuels, to the Poarch Creek Indians, bowing to objections that the public needs to know more about the transaction before final action is taken.
FLORIDA STATE
