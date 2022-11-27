Read full article on original website
Man hospitalized after shooting in Central City
Just after 7:40 p.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of South Claiborne Avenue
Bodycam video shows man threatening NOPD officer with a knife before shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Newly released bodycam video shows a man threatening an NOPD officer with a knife before the officer shoots him in the arm. According to New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, officers were sent to the Superdome on Nov. 15 to remove an armed man who was trespassing near one of the ticket stands.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates after a man was shot in Marrero
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Marrero. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. JPSO said a man was shot in the area of Gentry Road. No suspect or motive has been released. The condition of the man is unknown. Please stay with WDSU for...
NOPD V.O.W.S, U.S. Marshals arrest a suspect in a year-long homicide investigation
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals announce they have made an arrest in a year-long homicide investigation. Detectives and Federal agents arrested Jahlil Haroon, 23, in the investigation of a December 3, 2021, homicide that happened in the 2300 block of North Galvez Street.
NOPD makes arrest in October homicide
New Orleans Police Department and U.S. Marshalls arrested Earl Sylvester in connection to a homicide that took place in October.
Gentilly shooting puts man in hospital
According to an New Orleans police spokesperson, the victim walked into to the hospital with a body wound. The victim’s condition is unknown.
NOLA.com
Man shot in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, JPSO says
A man was shot late Wednesday in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened in the 7100 block of Gentry Road (map), authorities said. The Sheriff's Office alerted the public around 9:30 p.m. about the shooting but didn't say when it happened.
Male suffers gunshot wounds following shooting in Seventh Ward
A shooting in the Seventh Ward has left a man wounded.
NOPD Officer and his family in need of support after scary car wreck
NEW ORLEANS — A member of the New Orleans Police Department, and some of his family, are recovering from a serious car wreck. Making it even more difficult on the family is it happened many miles from New Orleans. We are used to seeing police cars race to wrecks...
Police: Ruth Prats is 2nd victim in Covington killing; police believe crime was random
LACOMBE, La. — Ruth Prats, a pastoral associate at St. Peter Church, has been identified as the second victim in a grisly killing on the Northshore. Police said they believe the crime was random. They said that surveillance video showed the suspect, Antonio Donde Tyson, riding a bike Prats' neighborhood around 4 p.m. Sunday. He seemed to talk briefly to her and Father Otis Young. More video showed the suspect return to the home a short time later, with what they believe was a knife behind his back as he entered the home.
fox8live.com
Husband seeks justice for wife after fatal hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A husband calls for justice after he and his wheelchair-bound wife were hit from behind by a driver who did not stop. Last Monday, Amanda Campbell, 39, became the 14th person to die this year in a hit-and-run as the City sees a disturbing spike in these incidents.
NOPD investigates 4 carjackings in one day, less than 5 hours apart
NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are investigating four separate carjacking incidents that happened Tuesday across the metro area, less than five hours apart. The first incident happened shortly after midnight in the 3400 block of Esplanade Avenue. “Just after midnight, the victim reported he was sitting in...
Woman shot, killed in N.O. parking lot near Canal Street Sunday morning, NOPD
Officers says they responded to the scene inside of a parking lot and found the victim, 40-year-old unidentified woman, lying on the ground.
NOPD needs help searching for a puppy missing in a home burglary
NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans need your help in finding a missing puppy believed to have been taken during a home burglary in the Little Woods neighborhood. On Monday, NOPD officers responded to a report of a home burglary that happened in the 12000 block of North I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.
brproud.com
Second suspect linked to deadly Choctaw Drive shooting arrested in St. John the Baptist Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), a 19-year-old man linked to a deadly Sunday, November 20 drive-by shooting has been arrested. This marks the second arrest in connection with the incident, which occurred on South Choctaw Drive. *Read details of the original...
theadvocate.com
2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
KSLA
NOPD arrests teen accused in Bourbon Street shooting that wounded 5 people
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Monday (Nov. 28) arrested an 18-year-old suspected of firing shots in a gunfire exchange that left five people wounded on Bourbon Street last weekend. Dashawn Myre was booked with five counts of aggravated second-degree battery, illegal use of a weapon, illegally carrying...
Police search for car reportedly used in downtown NOLA vehicle burglary
The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public's help in finding the vehicle detectives say was used in a car burglary in the Central Business District.
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital. Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning. There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WDSU
Metairie man found shot to death on Academy Drive identified by family
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in Metairie Monday night. The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Academy Drive. JPSO deputies say they responded to a report of gunfire and found a...
