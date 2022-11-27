LACOMBE, La. — Ruth Prats, a pastoral associate at St. Peter Church, has been identified as the second victim in a grisly killing on the Northshore. Police said they believe the crime was random. They said that surveillance video showed the suspect, Antonio Donde Tyson, riding a bike Prats' neighborhood around 4 p.m. Sunday. He seemed to talk briefly to her and Father Otis Young. More video showed the suspect return to the home a short time later, with what they believe was a knife behind his back as he entered the home.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO