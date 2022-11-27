Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
calcoasttimes.com
Man crashed into SLO couple found dead in creek bed
San Luis Obispo police investigators believe a 24-year-old resident was speeding when he crashed into a couple as they walked their dog on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive, police announced on Monday. More than a day later, officers discovered the bodies of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36,...
California couple found dead in creek likely hit by car
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A California couple and their dog who were all found dead in a creek bed last week were likely hit by a speeding car and police have interviewed the driver, authorities said. The bodies of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were discovered under dense brush in San Luis Obispo on Nov. 22 after officials received a report of a dead dog in the area, according to the city’s police department. A day earlier, police responded when a car crashed after striking a curb and then hitting a street sign and the abutment of a bridge, officials said Tuesday. “The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed,” said a news release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
New Times
Atascadero homeless encampment causes problems for De Anza trail users
A homeless encampment located under Highway 41 in Atascadero has led to conflicts between recreational trail users and those who live in the Salinas Riverbed. Anthony Vasquez, 68, and his wife, Sandra Obermeyer, were participating in the Toys for Tots Ride on Nov. 12, an annual event hosted by the Atascadero Horsemen's Club, when a group of the encampment's occupants approached the pair, yelling in an attempt to scare the horses. Vasquez said his horse responded to the commotion by violently bucking throwing Vasquez on the ground and knocking him unconscious.
Santa Maria man sues police department over 2018 arrest
A Santa Maria man has filed a lawsuit in federal court after a standoff with police and arrest in 2018.
KTVU FOX 2
California couple found dead in creek after tragic sequence of discoveries
SAN LUIS OBISBO, Calif. - A couple and their dog were found dead in a creek after a tragic sequence of discoveries, according to the San Luis Obispo police. Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were located under heavy brush near the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive in San Luis Obisbo the night of Nov. 22. Authorities said their dead dog and a recent car crash led to the discovery of their bodies.
Cal Poly Police seek public help to identify burglary suspect
Cal Poly Police are investigating and seeking public information on the Nov. 25 theft of over $10,000 of equipment from the Performing Arts Center. The post Cal Poly Police seek public help to identify burglary suspect appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Friends remember couple killed in San Luis Obispo crash
Both Matthew Chachere and Jennifer Besser worked at E and J Gallo Winery. Chachere was also a Cal Poly alum and former football player.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Update: SLO police believe Gallo workers were fatally struck by car while walking dog
A car likely struck and killed a San Luis Obispo couple who worked for E.&J. Gallo Winery, police in that city said Monday. Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were found under dense brush near the intersection of Sacramento Drive and Basil Lane on Nov. 22. That was several hours after police received a report of a dead dog in a creekbed, according to a news release.
Missing San Luis Obispo couple with ties to Modesto, Ceres found dead with their dog near crash scene, police say
MODESTO — A former local high school football coach and his girlfriend, who both worked at a Modesto winery, were killed by a vehicle while they were walking their dog in San Luis Obispo, police say.A coroner identified the pair as San Luis Obispo residents Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36.The San Luis Obispo Police Department said, on November 21, a 24-year-old man crashed into a bridge along Sacramento Drive. Officers arrived on the scene and, with no suspicion of DUI or any foul play, let the driver go.That's when the investigation took a dark turn.Fewer than 24 hours...
Paso Robles Police Investigating Shooting
PASO ROBLES – Officers and detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26. Around 7:40 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) received a call of shots heard in the 500 block of 28th Street. Officers canvassed the area and located an occupied home that was hit by gunfire. Fortunately, nobody inside was struck.
Red Light Roundup 11/21 – 11/27/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. November 21, 2022. 23:53— Dylan...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What SLO County restaurants could be fined for violations? See results of October inspections
One local restaurant didn’t appear to have food safety training, some needed to clean their facilities and several had issues with thawing foods. Those were some of the notable conditions San Luis Obispo County health inspectors found in October during hundreds of surprise visits to eating and drinking establishments.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Hybrid Vehicle Catches Fire in Los Alamos
A hybrid vehicle caught fire in Los Alamos and destroyed another vehicle on Monday morning. At 6:15 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 9100 block of Highway 101, the parking lot of the Skyview Motel. Crews arrived and found two vehicles fully involved in fire. They suspect the...
Mountain lion sightings jump around SLO County. Here’s where the cats have been spotted
Explore a map of where they’ve been seen in San Luis Obispo County.
SLO Police Department conducting DUI patrols this week
– Additional officers from the San Luis Obispo Police Department will be out on patrol Tuesday and Wednesday this week from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. “We want everyone to be as safe as possible, especially when...
Santa Maria Police respond to 45-year-old woman found dead Monday morning
A 45-year-old female was found dead on a sidewalk from a possible medical complication or drug overdose in the 1500 Block of South Miller Street around 6 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Department. The post Santa Maria Police respond to 45-year-old woman found dead Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fire breaks out off Hwy 101 near LOVR in San Luis Obispo
Firefighters were responding to the scene of a fire off Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo Wednesday morning.
Santa Maria fire hosting BBQ fundraiser
The Santa Maria Fire Department is hosting a BBQ fundraising event to help one of their fire family members in need. It will be $10 for a tri-tip meal, which will include chips and a drink.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Public Defender seeking sleeping bags, clothing to help homeless
To help the more than 1,900 people who are homeless in Santa Barbara County stay warm this winter, the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office is seeking donations of sleeping bags, hats, gloves, jackets, clothing, socks, shoes, thermal underwear, scarves, hygiene products and backpacks. New or lightly used donations...
Missing persons, dog found dead in San Luis Obispo
Police investigating incident, possible connection with traffic accident Monday. – On Monday at approximately 5:35 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive where a car had reportedly struck the curb, a street sign, and the abutment of the bridge. The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed.
Comments / 5