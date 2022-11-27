ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

The Associated Press

California couple found dead in creek likely hit by car

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A California couple and their dog who were all found dead in a creek bed last week were likely hit by a speeding car and police have interviewed the driver, authorities said. The bodies of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were discovered under dense brush in San Luis Obispo on Nov. 22 after officials received a report of a dead dog in the area, according to the city’s police department. A day earlier, police responded when a car crashed after striking a curb and then hitting a street sign and the abutment of a bridge, officials said Tuesday. “The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed,” said a news release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

Atascadero homeless encampment causes problems for De Anza trail users

A homeless encampment located under Highway 41 in Atascadero has led to conflicts between recreational trail users and those who live in the Salinas Riverbed. Anthony Vasquez, 68, and his wife, Sandra Obermeyer, were participating in the Toys for Tots Ride on Nov. 12, an annual event hosted by the Atascadero Horsemen's Club, when a group of the encampment's occupants approached the pair, yelling in an attempt to scare the horses. Vasquez said his horse responded to the commotion by violently bucking throwing Vasquez on the ground and knocking him unconscious.
ATASCADERO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Update: SLO police believe Gallo workers were fatally struck by car while walking dog

A car likely struck and killed a San Luis Obispo couple who worked for E.&J. Gallo Winery, police in that city said Monday. Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were found under dense brush near the intersection of Sacramento Drive and Basil Lane on Nov. 22. That was several hours after police received a report of a dead dog in a creekbed, according to a news release.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Missing San Luis Obispo couple with ties to Modesto, Ceres found dead with their dog near crash scene, police say

MODESTO — A former local high school football coach and his girlfriend, who both worked at a Modesto winery, were killed by a vehicle while they were walking their dog in San Luis Obispo, police say.A coroner identified the pair as San Luis Obispo residents Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36.The San Luis Obispo Police Department said, on November 21, a 24-year-old man crashed into a bridge along Sacramento Drive. Officers arrived on the scene and, with no suspicion of DUI or any foul play, let the driver go.That's when the investigation took a dark turn.Fewer than 24 hours...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Police Investigating Shooting

PASO ROBLES – Officers and detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26. Around 7:40 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) received a call of shots heard in the 500 block of 28th Street. Officers canvassed the area and located an occupied home that was hit by gunfire. Fortunately, nobody inside was struck.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 11/21 – 11/27/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. November 21, 2022. 23:53— Dylan...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Hybrid Vehicle Catches Fire in Los Alamos

A hybrid vehicle caught fire in Los Alamos and destroyed another vehicle on Monday morning. At 6:15 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 9100 block of Highway 101, the parking lot of the Skyview Motel. Crews arrived and found two vehicles fully involved in fire. They suspect the...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

