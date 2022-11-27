Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
paramuspost.com
bergenPAC Presents Brian McKnight, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, A Bronx Tale, and The Righteous Brothers
$39-$99 R&B star Brian McKnight has released 19 albums to date over the past twenty-five years, selling over 30 million albums worldwide. With 16 Grammy Award nominations and numerous chart-topping songs, McKnight has established himself as a musical legacy. In 1992 McKnight released his self-titled and first album, which landed on the Billboard 200 chart. His video for "Anytime" was nominated for Best Male Video at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. McKnight has been the recipient of Soul Train Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Songwriter of The Year. His most notable album, Back At One, sold over 3 Million copies.
Silver Lake Dream Hospitality CEO marks birthday at party with star power: Rappers 50 Cent; Busta Rhymes, A Boogie and others take the floor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sunday night’s always been a great time to party in New York City. Ask Dream Hospitality CEO George Karavias, a Silver Lake resident who owns Harbor Night Club and Sei Less in Manhattan — and whose birthday bash saw 50 Cent give a dynamite performance at the popular Harbor hot spot.
This comedian went viral for his TikTok series seeing how long he could live on $100 in New York City
How long can $100 last in New York City? Comedian Frankie Hoy has spent much of November trying to figure that out. Hoy, 27, has gone viral — and amassed over 100,000 followers — on TikTok in the past few weeks as he documents a financial experiment in which he tries to stretch $100 as far as possible.
See inside a spacious, and super-cheap, $350-a-month Manhattan studio
This native New Yorker boasts the city’s greatest gift: An incredible apartment deal. Indeed, a New York City resident named Akasha has lived in the boroughs her entire life and now kicks up her feet in a jaw-droppingly cheap unit: a rent-controlled studio that costs just $350 a month. “I’ve toured over 200 apartments in New York City and we have officially found the cheapest one,” said creator Caleb Simpson at the beginning of his viral profile of one lucky Manhattanite’s enviably affordable pad. (Previously, he’s done videos about New Yorkers living in a former laundromat, an ambulance and a penthouse.) Exactly how...
NYC seeks 'blood thirsty' rat czar as rodents eye finishing blow
The ideal candidate should be “highly motivated,” “somewhat bloodthirsty” and have a “swashbuckling attitude, crafty humor and general aura of badassery,” according to a job post.
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63
One of the most iconic singers and recognizable voices of the late 20th century, Irene Cara, is dead at 63. Born Irene Cara Escalera, on March 18, 1959, in The Bronx to a Puerto Rican father and a Cuban-American mother, she was taking piano lessons by age five after learning to play the instrument by ear.
thesource.com
New York Hip Hop Legends Take The Stage To “Stop The Violence”
Busta Rhymes, Funk Master Flex, Raekwon and The Lox headlined the “Legacy of Hip Hop -Stop the Violence” Concert which took place on Saturday in Staten Island’s St. George Theatre. The concert was put on by the K Woods Foundation and the Waterteam seeking to put an end to the violence in the community following the recent rise in crime.
Arriving on Staten Island by way of limos, Beatles Paul and Ringo bid farewell to George Harrison before his death. | From the vault
Editor’s note: This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Nov. 15, 2001 edition of the Staten Island Advance, marking the last time three members of the Beatles would be together. As a last act of friendship, Paul McCartney and Ringo Star paid a visit to good friend and bandmate, George Harrison, during the final days of his battle with terminal cancer. He was undergoing treatment at Staten Island University Hospital and was staying on the borough. Harrison passed away two weeks later, on Nov. 29, 2001 in Los Angeles.
Pete Davidson films new TV show at Staten Island eatery
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Lacey’s Bridge Tavern closed on Tuesday for lunch and dinner. The Elm Park eatery served as a set in the late afternoon for Peacock comedy “Bupkis” starring Staten Island’s own Pete Davidson. Lacey’s owner Chris Lacey said the historic restaurant would...
N.J.’s hottest new sushi restaurant is hand roll heaven | Review
New York City imports have always thrown me into a purgatory-like state of ambivalence, where hope and excitement clashes with curiosity and doubt. Every time a restaurant crosses state lines, I question why a NYC restaurant is setting up shop in New Jersey. Maybe it’s my inherent Garden State skepticism, but I always wonder: “why here?”
thesource.com
Casanova Gives Back From Behind Bars
Brooklyn born rapper, Casanova sponsored a Thanksgiving event at Children of Promise in Brooklyn, New York. Children of Promise’s mission is “to partner with children and families impacted by mass incarceration to dismantle the stigma and heal from the trauma plaguing Black and Brown communities.”. The event, which...
What is the Gorilla Stone Mafia? Here’s some insight into the Staten Island-based gang
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Gorilla Stone Mafia has become a prominent gang in the borough of Staten Island in recent years. Earlier this week it was tied to another shooting. A 53-year-old man shot and killed outside the Stapleton Houses Monday was identified as the father of reputed “Gorilla Stone Mafia” gang leader John Pena.
Is it going to snow in NYC this winter?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it’s hard to gauge just how much snow New York City will get this season, experts predict a typical Big Apple winter. On average, the city gets about 25 inches but could see 22 to 27 inches from 2022 to 2023, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The temperatures, […]
Foodie Website Names This The Best Pizza Place in New Jersey
There may be no more controversial topic in the history of New Jersey than the battle for the best pizza, so why don't we dive right into the middle of it? A foodie website has named the best pizza in New Jersey. Let the battle begin. This is without a...
Wildly Popular Burger Chain Opens Two New Locations In New Jersey
There's never a lack of good food, and new restaurants opening in and around New Jersey. One of my favorite Facebook groups to follow is called "What's Going There In Ocean and Monmouth Counties". It's basically a group where people try to figure out what's going to be opening where...
roi-nj.com
Supercharged Entertainment Edison to celebrate grand opening of world’s largest indoor, multilevel karting track
Supercharged Entertainment Edison will be celebrating the grand opening of its second U.S. location on Thursday. The world’s largest indoor, multilevel karting track and premier entertainment venue is set to open and will celebrate by hosting state and civic leaders at a media and ribbon-cutting event at 987 U.S. 1 in Edison, right next door to TopGolf.
paramuspost.com
New Jersey Sisters Share Their Experiences Growing Up Black and Jewish
TEANECK, NJ (November 29) - The National Council of Jewish Women Bergen County Section (NCJW BCS), a grassroots organization of volunteers and advocates who turn progressive ideals into action,. will host a discussion on the intersection of Jewish and Black identity with Bergen County Section member Lois Katz Brown and...
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of people
You could get some financial support. It doesn't matter which part of the United States you live in, you must have an idea that the rate of inflation is higher than in the past few years.
Iconic Competitive Eater Patrick Philbin AKA ‘Pat From Moonachie’ Dies, 59
Iconic competitive eater Patrick Philbin — better known as Pat From Moonachie from the ‘Opie & Anthony Show’ on the radio — has died at the age of 59, multiple news reports say. Fondly recalled for his larger-than-life sense of humor and even bigger appetite, the...
Shake Shack is opening two new New Jersey locations
One of my favorite hamburger restaurants has just opened two new locations in the Garden State. Shake Shack, which seems to be constantly expanding, recently opened a new store in the Menlo Park Mall and soon at the Newport Centre in Hudson County on Nov. 30. As part of the...
