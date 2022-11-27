ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

paramuspost.com

bergenPAC Presents Brian McKnight, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, A Bronx Tale, and The Righteous Brothers

$39-$99 R&B star Brian McKnight has released 19 albums to date over the past twenty-five years, selling over 30 million albums worldwide. With 16 Grammy Award nominations and numerous chart-topping songs, McKnight has established himself as a musical legacy. In 1992 McKnight released his self-titled and first album, which landed on the Billboard 200 chart. His video for "Anytime" was nominated for Best Male Video at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. McKnight has been the recipient of Soul Train Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Songwriter of The Year. His most notable album, Back At One, sold over 3 Million copies.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Silver Lake Dream Hospitality CEO marks birthday at party with star power: Rappers 50 Cent; Busta Rhymes, A Boogie and others take the floor

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sunday night’s always been a great time to party in New York City. Ask Dream Hospitality CEO George Karavias, a Silver Lake resident who owns Harbor Night Club and Sei Less in Manhattan — and whose birthday bash saw 50 Cent give a dynamite performance at the popular Harbor hot spot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

See inside a spacious, and super-cheap, $350-a-month Manhattan studio

This native New Yorker boasts the city’s greatest gift: An incredible apartment deal.  Indeed, a New York City resident named Akasha has lived in the boroughs her entire life and now kicks up her feet in a jaw-droppingly cheap unit: a rent-controlled studio that costs just $350 a month.  “I’ve toured over 200 apartments in New York City and we have officially found the cheapest one,” said creator Caleb Simpson at the beginning of his viral profile of one lucky Manhattanite’s enviably affordable pad. (Previously, he’s done videos about New Yorkers living in a former laundromat, an ambulance and a penthouse.)  Exactly how...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63

One of the most iconic singers and recognizable voices of the late 20th century, Irene Cara, is dead at 63. Born Irene Cara Escalera, on March 18, 1959, in The Bronx to a Puerto Rican father and a Cuban-American mother, she was taking piano lessons by age five after learning to play the instrument by ear.
BRONX, NY
thesource.com

New York Hip Hop Legends Take The Stage To “Stop The Violence”

Busta Rhymes, Funk Master Flex, Raekwon and The Lox headlined the “Legacy of Hip Hop -Stop the Violence” Concert which took place on Saturday in Staten Island’s St. George Theatre. The concert was put on by the K Woods Foundation and the Waterteam seeking to put an end to the violence in the community following the recent rise in crime.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Arriving on Staten Island by way of limos, Beatles Paul and Ringo bid farewell to George Harrison before his death. | From the vault

Editor’s note: This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Nov. 15, 2001 edition of the Staten Island Advance, marking the last time three members of the Beatles would be together. As a last act of friendship, Paul McCartney and Ringo Star paid a visit to good friend and bandmate, George Harrison, during the final days of his battle with terminal cancer. He was undergoing treatment at Staten Island University Hospital and was staying on the borough. Harrison passed away two weeks later, on Nov. 29, 2001 in Los Angeles.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

N.J.’s hottest new sushi restaurant is hand roll heaven | Review

New York City imports have always thrown me into a purgatory-like state of ambivalence, where hope and excitement clashes with curiosity and doubt. Every time a restaurant crosses state lines, I question why a NYC restaurant is setting up shop in New Jersey. Maybe it’s my inherent Garden State skepticism, but I always wonder: “why here?”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
thesource.com

Casanova Gives Back From Behind Bars

Brooklyn born rapper, Casanova sponsored a Thanksgiving event at Children of Promise in Brooklyn, New York. Children of Promise’s mission is “to partner with children and families impacted by mass incarceration to dismantle the stigma and heal from the trauma plaguing Black and Brown communities.”. The event, which...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Is it going to snow in NYC this winter?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it’s hard to gauge just how much snow New York City will get this season, experts predict a typical Big Apple winter. On average, the city gets about 25 inches but could see 22 to 27 inches from 2022 to 2023, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The temperatures, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Supercharged Entertainment Edison to celebrate grand opening of world’s largest indoor, multilevel karting track

Supercharged Entertainment Edison will be celebrating the grand opening of its second U.S. location on Thursday. The world’s largest indoor, multilevel karting track and premier entertainment venue is set to open and will celebrate by hosting state and civic leaders at a media and ribbon-cutting event at 987 U.S. 1 in Edison, right next door to TopGolf.
EDISON, NJ
paramuspost.com

New Jersey Sisters Share Their Experiences Growing Up Black and Jewish

TEANECK, NJ (November 29) - The National Council of Jewish Women Bergen County Section (NCJW BCS), a grassroots organization of volunteers and advocates who turn progressive ideals into action,. will host a discussion on the intersection of Jewish and Black identity with Bergen County Section member Lois Katz Brown and...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

