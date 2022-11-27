Read full article on original website
KYTV
Douglas County father pleads guilty to incident that led to Amber Alert in 2021
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A Douglas County father entered an Alford plea to a domestic abuse charge from an incident in the spring of 2021 that led to a statewide Amber Alert. Chad Emmerson, 53, of Ava, Mo., entered the plea, admitting the state has sufficient evidence to establish guilt.
KYTV
Lawrence County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office rules deaths of 2 inside home as murder-suicide
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office ruled the deaths of a man and woman inside a Miller home as a murder-suicide. Investigators say, Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan., shot and killed Caleb Kingsley, 55, while he was sleeping. Investigators say Kennedy then turned the gun on herself.
KTTS
Police Arrest 2 For Robbing McDonald’s In Aurora
(KTTS News) — Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery this week at the McDonald’s in Aurora. Police have recovered evidence in the case, including the firearm that was used. The suspects were wearing masks when they robbed the restaurant.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: armed robbery at McDonald’s, word of the year
MONETT, Mo. – Authorities in Monett say a man was found dead in a basement after a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are not releasing his identity at this time. The Monett Fire and Police and the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office are investigating how the fire started. Click here to read more about this story.
Bolivar man sentenced to 40 years for attempted second-degree murder
UPDATE (11/30/22): Ryan Richardson entered a guilty plea on August 3, 2022. Richardson was sentenced on October 5 to 28 years for attempted second-degree murder and 12 years for armed criminal action. Previous Story BOLIVAR, Mo.- A Bolivar man has been charged after a male victim was shot and killed over the weekend. Court documents […]
Pedestrian killed in crash on Campbell Avenue in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department responded to a crash that left a pedestrian dead Wednesday night, November 30. According to the Springfield Police Department, Christopher Fleming, 45, of Springfield, was walking westbound across Campbell Avenue at Plainview when he walked in front of a northbound vehicle. Fleming was then hit by a second […]
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Lawrence County
Investigators are calling it a murder-suicide after two people are found dead in Lawrence County, Missouri.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Usual Scam targeting the elderly takes new twist on locals
On Friday, Nov. 18, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning about a scam targeting elderly residents in the area. The scam is one that has been pulled before; an elderly resident receives a call informing them that a loved one, usually a younger family member, has been arrested or has been in a motor accident and needs money to be bailed out of jail or to pay legal fees. However, while in years past the targets of the scam were advised to wire the money, in this latest version, an individual comes to the target's home and picks up the money after the resident has withdrawn the funds from their bank account. According to the GCSO’s posting, one of the suspected individuals in this case is a young Hispanic male who drives a red passenger car.
Armed Robbery at McDonalds
UPDATE: Less than 24 hours later two suspects in custody. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joplin News First (@joplinnewsfirst) AURORA, Mo. — Police and investigators responded late Tuesday night, November 29, 2022 to a report of an Armed Robbery at McDonalds, 1529 South Elliot in Aurora. Investigators say two masked subjects entered the restaurant...
Police locate suspect in Rogersville who hid after crash
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. – After an hours-long search in Rogersville, a man is now in custody. Police said the suspect was hiding out after being involved in a car crash. A K-9 unit, authorities said, helped successfully find the suspect hiding in a barn at around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. Randy Cummings with the Rogersville Police […]
KYTV
Police release autopsy of man found dead in burning home in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett showed no signs of trauma. Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found the man dead in the basement of the home. Investigators...
KYTV
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office searching for owners of stolen property
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owners of property tossed out of a vehicle during a pursuit. Officers pursued a white Chevy Malibu on Tuesday. Investigators say the suspect threw out several items, including a compressor and a floor jack, during the pursuit.
KTTS
Police Identify Pedestrian Who Died After Being Hit By 2 Cars
(KTTS News) — A pedestrian who was hit by two cars Wednesday night in Springfield has died. Police say it happened around 9:22 p.m. at Campbell and Plainview. Christopher Fleming, 45, from Springfield, was walking westbound when he walked in front of a car and was hit. A second...
KYTV
Judge sentences man for deadly Ozark County shooting in July
THEODOSIA, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ordered issued a suspended sentence for an Ozark County man for the death of another man in July. The judge sentenced Brian Mathew Dunaway, 42, of Theodosia, to ten years in prison, but suspending all ten years. He pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge.
170 pounds of Meth located, I-44 traffic stop
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Troop D of the Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding a large drug haul. They release a few images of ‘K9 James’ who serves the Troop along with 170 pounds of Meth he recently assisted in locating. Missouri State Highway Patrol ‘K9 James’ and 170 pounds of meth, November 2022. Troop D says, “out of...
wincountry.com
BC parole absconder arrested after brief Sunday night police chase
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 44-year-old Battle Creek man who was wanted as a parole absconder crashed Sunday night after leading police on a brief chase. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says their deputies saw a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the City of Springfield.
KYTV
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports school threats up by 50% for 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eighty-seven school shooting threats have been reported in 2022 to the Missouri State Highway Patrol through their “Courage2Report” app. It’s something we’ve seen at both Mountain Home (Ark.) and Hillcrest High Schools within the past month. The highway patrol uses an anonymous program called “Courage to Report.” Anyone can report a threat not only on the desktop, as shown here but also on its app or phone line.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crash in Sarcoxie, Missouri carries out execution
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – A Jay man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for shooting and killing his mother and wounding a second family member in northeast Oklahoma. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Christopher Leo Weeley, 42, to 24 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Click here if you would like to read more about this story.
Man, 20, killed in Jasper Co. crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A 20-year-old man was killed after pulling into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Emmanuel I. Lovell, 20, of Sarcoxie, was driving a 2013 Fiat with a passenger — Eden J. Sims, 19, of Sarcoxie — on Missouri State Highway 37 on Nov. 29. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
KYTV
Victim Center gives tips on spotting domestic violence during the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While the holidays can be a time of warm family moments, that’s not the case for everyone. In a Facebook post, the Springfield Police Department outlined four separate calls of domestic violence. Each one resulted in arrests this Thanksgiving weekend. Brandi Bartel, executive director of...
