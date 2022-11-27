Read full article on original website
Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry
Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
A surprising guest will join the Royal Family's Christmas at Sandringham this year
The Royal Family Christmas lineup is looking a little different this year...
Former Royal Chef Reveals Only 1 Royal Family Member ‘Actually Talked’ to Them
A former royal pastry chef said Prince Philip was the only royal family member who “actually talked” to the kitchen staff.
Princess Eugenie looks shockingly similar to royal relative who rocked the monarchy with family secret
Princess Eugenie looks shockingly like an influential ancestor is - but nothing is as shocking as the grim secret she harbored
Sarah Ferguson Reportedly Snags Royal Christmas Invite For The First Time Since Toe-Suck Drama
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, have an unusual relationship. Although they are no longer a couple, it's clear that their relationship was never quite as simple as it seemed on the surface. Town & Country reported the divorced couple continues to live together at The Royal Lodge. In a 2008 Tatler interview (via Page Six), Princess Eugenie said her parents were "the best divorced couple I know."
Still Solo? See Which ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Couples Are Still Together
Another shot at love! After being unlucky in romance, 90 Day Fiancé stars were given a chance to reignite their dating lives on season 3 of the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Fans watched as Debbie Johnson, Tiffany Franco, Caesar Mack, Natalie Mordovtseva and Veronica Rodriguez got back on the dating scene — but are any of the couples from 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 still together?
tatler.com
Kate's fashion parade: every look the Princess of Wales has worn so far on her US visit
The Princess of Wales is flying the flag for British fashion on her and Prince William’s US visit, showcasing classic pieces from brands including Burberry, Mulberry and Alexander McQueen. Kate and Prince William touched down in Boston on Wednesday, kicking off a three-day stay that will culminate in their...
The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!
Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
purewow.com
Meghan Markle Drops Final Podcast Episode—and It’s Way Different Than All the Rest
Meghan Markle just dropped another podcast episode, and it’s unlike anything she’s ever recorded. This week, the Duchess of Sussex released the final installment of Archetypes season 1. Unlike previous episodes, Markle enlisted three men (*sarcastic gasp*) to join the conversation: Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah and Judd Apatow.
Kate Middleton's 'Expensive Bling' Conflicts With King's 'Slimmed Down' Aim
Newsweek's "The Royal Report" podcast discusses Kate's decision to wear an expensive new brooch in the context of King Charles' aim to slim down monarchy.
purewow.com
Royal Family Unveils Christmas Tree and Decorations at Windsor Castle
Now that the countdown to Christmas has officially begun, the British royal family has already started getting into the holiday spirit by decorating their glamorous tree at Windsor Castle. Last week, the official Instagram account dedicated to the Royal Collection Trust revealed an exclusive first look at the Christmas tree...
tatler.com
William and Kate will meet US political royalty on their whirlwind three-day trip to Boston
The Prince and Princess of Wales will meet American political royalty during their three-day visit to Boston this week. Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 40, will arrive in the city tomorrow to kick off a busy stay that will culminate in the star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday night, where VIP guests will enjoy performances from stars including Ellie Goulding and Billie Eilish.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Shaeeda Says She'll Leave Bilal If He Doesn't Want to Have a Baby in 9 Months (Exclusive)
Shaeeda is giving Bilal an ultimatum when it comes to wanting to have children with her. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Shaeeda talks to her friend, Eutris, about Bilal continuing to put off having children and says she is giving him a deadline.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm Reacts to ‘Single Life’ Tell-All Pants Backlash: ‘I Agree’
90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm reacted to the major backlash he’s received from fans for his “pink” pants on the 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 tell-all. “Y’all don’t know this logistical s—t about TV, that y’all don’t really get to hear or see. It’s not as simple as like, why would he wear that?” the North Carolina native, 42, told fans via an Instagram Live session while watching the tell-all on Monday, November 28.
Goldie Hawn’s Grandchildren: Meet Her Beautiful 7 Grandkids With Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn is an actress known for projects like ‘The First Wives Club.’. She’s been married twice and has three kids. She has seven grandchildren between her kids. Goldie Hawn has been a Hollywood staple for decades! After making her debut in the sketch comedy series Rowan And Martin’s Laugh-In, she became a household name, and she’s gone on to many other major roles, like when she starred in the 1980 film Private Benjamin and was nominated for an Academy Award. Goldie, 77, has since gone on to other adored projects like The First Wives Club and more recently The Christmas Chronicles films.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Kisses Granddaughter Eloise, 6 Months, In Sweet Baptism Photo
Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, documented her family’s busy Thanksgiving weekend on Instagram with rare photos of all her loved ones, including her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger. In the third photo in Katherine’s post, Arnold, 75, sweetly kissed his 6-month-old granddaughter Eloise on the cheek at church for her baptism. Katherine, who shares baby Eloise with husband Chris Pratt, 43, didn’t show her youngest daughter’s face in the photo with Arnold.
Netflix Drops Dramatic Trailer For Meghan And Harry's Bombshell Docuseries
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex made worldwide news when they stepped back from official royal duties and moved to California. They've established their lives along with their children Archie and Lilibet in a mansion in Montecito, California, and while they're not working on behalf of the royal family anymore, they seem to be staying busy. Meghan has been working on her podcast "Archetypes," where she's talked with Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Trevor Noah, and others; the Season 1 finale dropped on November 29, in which Meghan had a clear message for her haters.
Why Meghan Markle Brought Men Into Her Previously Women-Only Podcast
Even long before it was released, Meghan Markle's podcast caused major controversy. As with everything else the Duchess of Sussex does, she was consistently criticized at every turn. Royal expert Angela Levin alleged to The U.S. Sun that Meghan wasn't conducting interviews for the show personally, instead instructing a producer to do them on her behalf. "She wants all these famous women to talk to her to prove to us she has all these connections, I don't think she is particularly interested," Levin opined. "You can tell she has got the producers to interview [and then] the cheek of her to just tell us about herself."
Kate Middleton Opts For A Dark Monochrome Look In First US Visit Since The Queen's Death
William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, arrived stateside on Wednesday for their first visit to the U.S. in eight years (via KSBW). Upon landing at Boston's Logan airport on a rainy day that could easily have been mistaken for English weather, The Prince released a statement that said, "Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston."
UK's Former Leader Of Counter-Terrorism Says Prince Harry And Meghan Received Serious Threats
When Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, began dating Meghan Markle, there were attacks against the couple almost immediately (via The Guardian). Most of the abuse they were facing came from members of the British media. Early on, a spokesperson for Prince Harry made a statement that read, "Prince Harry...
The List
