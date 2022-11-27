ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Edison Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Edison Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of debris in the roadway on Cheviot Road in Green Township

WHITE OAK, Ohio — Report of a large amount of debris in the roadway on Cheviot Road in Green Township from an earlier accident. Proceed with caution. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Vehicle fire reported on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on West Loveland Avenue in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on West Loveland Avenue and Englage Avenue in Loveland. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Transformer fire reported on East Kemper Road in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Transformer fire reported on East Kemper Road in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Wildflower Lane in Maineville

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Wildflower Lane in Maineville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
MAINEVILLE, OH

