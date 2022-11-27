Read full article on original website
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Knock Out Game in the Subway?BronxVoiceManhattan, NY
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
High-End Chain Snatchers Wanted in QueensBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II
An NBA executive stated that the Warriors players are upset that the team allowed Gary Payton II to leave for the Trail Blazers this past offseason.
This Knicks-Pistons Trade Features Bojan Bogdanovic
In the modern NBA, first-round picks are all the rage. Pick a blockbuster deal over the last couple of years. In all likelihood, a star player was sent to a new team in exchange for a bundle of them. It’s fair to say they’ve become the currency of the modern...
Will ex-Yankees star Paul O’Neill return to YES Network?
The YES Network has its own roster to figure out. There is speculation over who will be added to the booth, including reports that the network has discussed the possibility of making an attempt for Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly. But what talent will they look to bring back? How about Paul O’Neill, who is not under contract for next year?
Pistons News: Jaden Ivey plummets in Ringer re-draft
The Detroit Pistons are just over 25 percent through the 2022-23 season, and so far there hasn’t been much to be excited about. They have the worst record in the NBA, Cade Cunningham could be out for the season and Detroit has regressed defensively to the bottom of the league.
Jeff Passan reports Yankees made record-setting offer to Aaron Judge
After the New York Yankees saw their preseason efforts rejected when Aaron Judge tossed away a seven-year, $213.5 million deal (with a 2022 arbitration salary attached), they must’ve known they were going to have to approach the Mike Trout-held record for position player AAV in order to retain him after the season.
Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies fans will love this Trea Turner report
It may be the days before the MLB Winter Meetings begin, but one report will have Philadelphia Phillies fans feeling much better about their team’s chances of landing free agent shortstop Trea Turner, perhaps sooner than later. Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies have “good chance” to sign Trea Turner.
NY Jets spotted working on a frustrating weakness at practice
This New York Jets coaching staff knows how to identify its weaknesses and work on them. Outside of the quarterback play, the New York Jets have mostly been pleasurable for their fans to watch throughout the majority of the 2022 season so far. There have been ups and downs for all facets of the team, but relative to expectations, this group is a fun one.
Don Mattingly close to coaching job with Yankees rival, passing on YES broadcast opportunity
So much for Don Mattingly rejoining the Yankees as a YES Network broadcaster. Instead, it appears Donnie Baseball instead will be looking to beat the Yankees as a rival coach. While reportedly on YES Network’s radar, Mattingly is close to joining the Toronto Blue Jays as bench coach for manager John Schneider, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Tuesday evening.
Tramel's ScissorTales: Why Bill Belichick raves about ex-Sooner Rhamondre Stevenson
Rhamondre Stevenson was OU’s third-team tailback in 2019. Sunday night, perhaps the greatest coach in National Football League history was comparing Stevenson to two of the greatest players in NFL history. Kid you not. ...
Mets’ Billy Eppler gives update on offseason talks
It’s a busy time of year for Billy Eppler. And the New York Mets general manager has given an update on contract talks. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo: “I’m having active and pretty regular dialogue on a number of fronts. The volume...
