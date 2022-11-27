Read full article on original website
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup
All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field. It's a painful yet fair truth. Two teams from each of the eight groups must go home and the bracket whittled down before the tournament can go on.
Mexico Falls Short on Goal Differential Vs. Saudi Arabia, Eliminated From World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Mexico has been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite goals from Henry Martín and Luis Chávez, Mexico fell short based on goal differential with a 2-1 win...
USA Beats Iran 1-0, Advances to Round of 16 Against Netherlands
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The United States are moving on. Thanks to Christian Pulisic's first-half goal, the USMNT edged Iran 1-0 in their Group B finale in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.
2022 World Cup Bracket Comes Into Focus as Group Stage Ends
As the group stage comes to an end in Qatar, the knockout bracket are coming into focus. Here are the matchups that have been set.
Japan Beats Spain to Win Group For First Time, Both Teams Advance
Another comeback victory led to history for the Samurai Blue. Japan rallied for two goals in a three-minute span against Spain in a 2-1 victory as the nation won its group for the first time in World Cup history. Japan, which also erased a one-goal deficit in a 2-1 win over Germany, topped Group E with six points.
Germany's Kai Havertz Didn't Look Thrilled After Winning Player of the Match Award
It wasn’t a fun day for Kai Havertz – just look at his face. You’d think he would be elated to hold up Budweiser’s Player of the Match Award, and normally he would, but today he had other things on his mind – like the fact that his team just got eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite winning today’s match.
Spain Completes Insane Number of Passes in First Half Against Japan
Spain completed 530 passes during the first half of their matchup against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. They held possession for 78 percent of the half, allowing Japan to complete just 102 passes. One of those Spain passes led to an early goal in a matchup...
Senegal Advances to Round of 16 With 2-1 Victory Over Ecuador
Fair play isn’t going to keep Senegal out of the World Cup knockout stage this time. Four years after being eliminated on a FIFA tiebreaker, the team punched its ticket to the round of 16 in 2022 with a 2-1 victory against Ecuador at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Senegal becomes the first team from Africa to move on in the tournament and fifth overall.
Croatia Advances After Draw Vs. Belgium, Near Misses Haunt Romelu Lukaku
After perhaps the most riveting 0-0 draw of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Croatia is advancing to the knockout stage and Belgium is heading home. Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-up, finishes with five points in Group F after a win against Canada and draws against Belgium and Morocco. Belgium,...
