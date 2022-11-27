Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Not only is it Thursday, but it's also Dec. 1 and as such, I'd like to formally welcome everyone to the month of December, which is easily one of the three best months of the year, unless you're Kyler Murray, who probably hates December. Not only does he have a 5-8 career record in the month, but his month has already gotten off to a rough start after Patrick Peterson called him out for being selfish.

6 HOURS AGO