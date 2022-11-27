Read full article on original website
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
gocrimson.com
Men’s Basketball Uses Balanced Effort on Both Ends to Top Holy Cross, 72-38
WORCESTER, Mass. – A total of 11 Crimson student-athletes scored points and the visitors held the Crimson under 33 percent shooting in the contest as Harvard University men's basketball topped Holy Cross, 72-38, on Wednesday night at the Hart Center. The Crimson (6-2) closed the first half on a...
gocrimson.com
Women's Hockey To Close Out Semester at Clarkson, St. Lawrence
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - The Harvard Crimson (3-7-2, 2-4-2 ECAC) will jump right back into ECAC play this weekend when it travels to upstate New York to take on 11/11 Clarkson and NR/RV St. Lawrence. The Crimson is coming off a four game nonconference stretch in which it went 1-3 and defeated Hockey East rival, New Hampshire, 1-0, for its third win of the 2022-23 campaign.
gocrimson.com
Women’s Soccer Places Four Student-Athletes on United Soccer Coaches All-East Region Teams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The awards keep rolling in for Harvard Women's Soccer, as four of its members have been selected by the United Soccer Coaches to All-East Region Teams. Hannah Bebar, Josefine Hasbo and Jade Rose all earned First-Team honors, while Ainsley Ahmadian landed on the third team.
gocrimson.com
Men's Swimming and Diving Kicks Off Minnesota Invitational With Relay Events
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Harvard men's swimming and diving opened the Minnesota Invitational on Wednesday night, competing in the 200-medley relay and the 800-freestyle relay against some of the top teams in the nation at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Harvard Highlights. Anthony Rincon, Jared Simpson, Aayush Deshpande, and David...
firstsportz.com
“Lil White Boy ran for his life” Fans troll Doug Edert as he runs to save his life after exchanging slaps with Syracuse’s Judah Mintz
Doug Edert of the Bryant University Bulldogs got into a fight with his opponent Syracuse Orange’s Judah Mintz. Doug was shoved to the ground by Judah and then the two exchanged a few slaps. But the funny part was Dough running for his life after a player for the opponent ran behind to hit him.
QB Ajani Sheppard commits to Rutgers
Rutgers no longer has to search for a quarterback in the class of 2023. Scarlet Nation has learned that Rutgers has landed a commitment tonight from Ajani Sheppard of Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.). He learned of the Rutgers offer a couple of weeks ago but did not make it public. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior was committed to Old Dominion up until today and now he is part of the Scarlet Knights recruiting class of 2023.
Prep hangs on, Trumbull upsets Southington in state football playoffs
Fairfield Prep beat Southington in the state football playoffs.
Gotham Gazette
New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall
New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
New Jersey Globe
Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing
Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
New York City Mayor Adams to travel to Qatar for FIFA World Cup
The U.S. men's soccer team won't be the only American in attendance at the World Cup. New York City's mayor is expected in Qatar later this week.
Biden heading to Boston, will overlap with British royals
The President is scheduled to make an appearance at a political fundraiser on Friday. Later this week, Boston will host a collection of some of the most famous people in the world. Prince William and Princess Kate of the British royal family are scheduled to touch down in Massachusetts on Wednesday ahead of the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday. Actors Rami Malek, Shailene Woodley, Daniel Dae Kim, and Catherine O’Hara will join them at MGM Music Hall for the event. Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will also be in attendance.
WCVB
Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits
BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
nystateofpolitics.com
Assembly prepared to vote against seating Brooklyn Republican over residency question
In an extremely rare move, the Democratic-led state Assembly is preparing to vote against seating the Republican winner of an Assembly race in Brooklyn, Lester Chang, because he may not have moved into the borough one year prior to the election as required by law. Earlier this month, Chang defeated...
Timothy Timson, Boston murder suspect found, arrested in New York, police say
On Sunday, a Boston man wanted in connection with a murder in April was arrested by members of the New York City police department, officials stated. Timothy Timson, 30, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of David Wood, 51, in Roxbury, according to the findings of a Suffolk Superior Court Grand Jury.
NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey tapped for top uniformed spot
NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey is set to take over as the department’s highest-ranking uniformed cop, The Post has learned. Maddrey, who will be promoted from Chief of Patrol, will take the reins of the department from Chief Ken Corey, who resigned from the post with less than a year in the new administration, according to an NYPD order obtained by The Post. The order, distributed to all commands in the NYPD, designated Maddrey as acting Chief of the Department as of Wednesday morning. This will be Maddrey’s third reassignment under the new administration. It was unclear if the chief was the permanent pick...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
