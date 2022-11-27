ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gocrimson.com

Women's Hockey To Close Out Semester at Clarkson, St. Lawrence

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - The Harvard Crimson (3-7-2, 2-4-2 ECAC) will jump right back into ECAC play this weekend when it travels to upstate New York to take on 11/11 Clarkson and NR/RV St. Lawrence. The Crimson is coming off a four game nonconference stretch in which it went 1-3 and defeated Hockey East rival, New Hampshire, 1-0, for its third win of the 2022-23 campaign.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
gocrimson.com

Men's Swimming and Diving Kicks Off Minnesota Invitational With Relay Events

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Harvard men's swimming and diving opened the Minnesota Invitational on Wednesday night, competing in the 200-medley relay and the 800-freestyle relay against some of the top teams in the nation at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Harvard Highlights. Anthony Rincon, Jared Simpson, Aayush Deshpande, and David...
HARVARD, MA
247Sports

QB Ajani Sheppard commits to Rutgers

Rutgers no longer has to search for a quarterback in the class of 2023. Scarlet Nation has learned that Rutgers has landed a commitment tonight from Ajani Sheppard of Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.). He learned of the Rutgers offer a couple of weeks ago but did not make it public. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior was committed to Old Dominion up until today and now he is part of the Scarlet Knights recruiting class of 2023.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Gotham Gazette

New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall

New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing

Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Boston

Biden heading to Boston, will overlap with British royals

The President is scheduled to make an appearance at a political fundraiser on Friday. Later this week, Boston will host a collection of some of the most famous people in the world. Prince William and Princess Kate of the British royal family are scheduled to touch down in Massachusetts on Wednesday ahead of the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday. Actors Rami Malek, Shailene Woodley, Daniel Dae Kim, and Catherine O’Hara will join them at MGM Music Hall for the event. Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will also be in attendance.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits

BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey tapped for top uniformed spot

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey is set to take over as the department’s highest-ranking uniformed cop, The Post has learned. Maddrey, who will be promoted from Chief of Patrol, will take the reins of the department from Chief Ken Corey, who resigned from the post with less than a year in the new administration, according to an NYPD order obtained by The Post. The order, distributed to all commands in the NYPD, designated Maddrey as acting Chief of the Department as of Wednesday morning. This will be Maddrey’s third reassignment under the new administration. It was unclear if the chief was the permanent pick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy