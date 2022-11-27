Effective: 2022-12-01 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-03 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 300 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON TO 600 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Widespread avalanche activity is expected and the avalanche danger will be HIGH. * WHERE...For the mountains of northern Utah including the Wasatch Range, Bear River Range and Western Uinta Range. * WHEN...From 300 PM MST this afternoon to 600 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...A rapid load of heavy snow combined with very strong winds and preexisting weakness in the snowpack will create very dangerous avalanche conditions. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information. This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard reduction measures are performed.

